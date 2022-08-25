| 12.5°C Dublin

‘It’s not just about the airports, it’s about balancing the national economy,’ says Shannon Airport Group CEO

West Clare native Mary Considine says Shannon airport is in a good position to build for the future

Shannon Airport Group CEO Mary Considine. Photo: Don Moloney Expand

Sarah Collins

Once the jewel in the crown of Ireland’s west coast, Shannon airport is struggling to reclaim its prominence despite a split from what was then Dublin Airport Authority almost a decade ago.

At the time of that split in 2013, then-transport minister Leo Varadkar said the airport needed to boost traffic to 2.5 million by 2021 if it was to have a future.

