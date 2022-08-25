‘It’s not just about the airports, it’s about balancing the national economy,’ says Shannon Airport Group CEO

Once the jewel in the crown of Ireland’s west coast, Shannon airport is struggling to reclaim its prominence despite a split from what was then Dublin Airport Authority almost a decade ago.

At the time of that split in 2013, then-transport minister Leo Varadkar said the airport needed to boost traffic to 2.5 million by 2021 if it was to have a future.

Passenger numbers reached 1.7 million in 2019. And then Covid hit. This summer’s log jams at Dublin, which forced customers flying from the capital to queue for hours to get through check-in, prompted lots of people to wonder why the alternative at the other end of the M7 wasn’t being better used.

Shannon’s ability to provide “a much easier passenger experience than other airports” may well work for the company, chief executive officer Mary Considine says. The airport isn’t just less crowded, its check-in and security technology is superior to that used in Dublin, but Ms Considine says it isn’t just about shipping passengers west for take-off.

“It’s not just about the airports, it’s about balancing the national economy and using the infrastructure that’s in the State already to do that – and to alleviate congestion.

“We have the capacity here in Shannon to grow and to provide a solution and to take pressure off airports like Dublin – but to take pressure off the east coast as well,” she said.

“If you live anywhere along the M7, it’s as quick to come to Shannon as it is to drive to Dublin. I think there is huge potential for Shannon.”

Moving through Shannon was hassle-free when the Irish Independent visited on a Thursday lunchtime in early August, peak holiday season if not peak travel time.

Passengers were thin on the ground, although the airport had been thronged earlier in the morning, Ms Considine said.

Processing that throng was quick and easy thanks to a new €2.5m security screening system – at Shannon travellers need no longer scrabble around in hand luggage to remove liquids, umbrellas or electronic devices.

Bags are simply loaded on to conveyor belts, where sophisticated cameras and computers help security staff scan for potential threats.

But part of the reason queues are free flowing is that they are small. The airport is currently operating at around a third of its full capacity – it can handle up to 4.5 million passengers.

A return to 80pc of its pre-pandemic traffic this year would bring numbers to around 1.4 million people, a better result than the 65pc-70pc recovery the group had predicted but well below what the facilities are capable of handling.

Can numbers rise meaningfully?

“Obviously, we are very dependent on what is happening across the globe. Not everything is within our control,” Ms Considine said.

“We always have ambition to grow, but it’s not so much what the headline number is, it’s what are those routes that are really important to support this region’s connectivity.

Read More

“We’re starting from ground zero, really, after Covid because you can’t take for granted that any service is going to come back, considering the tumultuous period that the whole aviation sector had gone through, and the level of losses incurred right across the spectrum.”

Routes to and from the US east coast are Shannon’s bread and butter, along with flights to London Heathrow, which has imposed a cap of 100,000 passengers a day to cope with staff shortages.

US routes are returning, with daily flights to New York and Boston with Aer Lingus and US airline United. But it will be 2024 before the full complement of US routes is back to pre-pandemic levels, Ms Considine said.

Ryanair is part of the airport’s recovery, operating 22 routes and basing two aircraft at Shannon. And Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling will start a route to Orly, just south of Paris, next month.

A mix of private investment, bank debt and state aid is helping to fund the airport, which returned to profit in 2021.

The industry was really mothballed for nearly two years, and then we had this stop-start

When passenger traffic plunged to 352,000 people in 2020, Shannon became eligible for €4.3m in aid from the Department of Transport’s regional airports programme – a first for Shannon and a handout that Ms Considine believes should continue post-pandemic.

“One of our asks of Government, to support the recovery after a really difficult period, is that we would be permanently admitted into the regional airports programme.

“The industry was really mothballed for nearly two years, and then we had this stop-start with restrictions. So you were sort of gearing up and then you were stopping again.

“It’s been really difficult for the industry. Our airline partners have lost a lot of money. They are trying to ramp up, and you’ve seen capacity issues, crewing issues. It’s just trying to deal with all of those.”

Historically, Shannon was about much more than the airport, sitting at the centre of a host of regional industry and tourism ventures linked back to the old Shannon Free Zone.

Elements of that remain. The airport rents industrial property to significant employers and is using its aviation facilities to develop a hi-tech aviation hub, opening a €5.5m ’future mobility campus’ in July to develop and test unmanned drones, electric vertical aircraft and self-driving cars.

But a decade on from the split with DAA, Shannon is yet to find its feet.A corporate rebrand this week means what was Shannon Group – which had included Shannon Heritage, owner of tourist attractions including Malahide Castle and the GPO museum in Dublin plus big regional draws like Bunratty Castle and the Cliffs of Moher visitor centre in Co Clare – became the Shannon Airport Group. It puts the airport back front and centre of its identity and marketing strategy.

Expand Close Shannon Airport / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shannon Airport

The tourism and heritage assets are being transferred to other state agencies, a process which will be finalised “pretty soon”, Ms Considine said. An Post and Fingal County Council have already taken over the Dublin attractions, while the rest will go to Limerick, Clare and Galway councils.

Ms Considine could not comment on reports that Clare County Council is seeking €11m in compensation for Covid losses at attractions including the Cliffs of Moher.

“There will be a package of measures put together by Government to enable the local authorities to take this on. They are in their own discussions,” she says.

“They will be taking it over at a point going forward. At the moment, it’s still a part of Shannon Group.”

The Shannon Group has also undergone several personnel changes recently.

Former Aer Arann owner Pádraig Ó Céidigh stepped down as chairman last year, less than six months after his appointment – “for his own reasons” Ms Considine said.

Telecoms magnate Conal Henry has since taken on the role.

“We’re very fortunate that the minister has appointed a very strong chair to the group,” Ms Considine said.

“We have a very good dynamic on the board, [who] work very closely with the management team and [who], in turn, work closely with the people on the ground here. So I’d be very confident that we are in a very good place.”

When the opportunity came to put myself forward for the CEO role in late 2019, I thought, yeah, I’m going to give it a crack

Born, raised and still living in west Clare, Ms Considine is proud of her region and of the airport’s place in it.

A trained accountant, she never had any grand plans to lead the group, although she spent close to 30 years working at the airport or its affiliates before taking up her current role in 2019.

“I’m in a job where I felt I was making a difference. I think that’s probably it, more than saying, ‘OK, I’m wedded to a job in this region.’ There was no grand plan.”

She led the project separating Shannon airport from the DAA, which was completed in 2013.

“When the opportunity came to put myself forward for the CEO role in late 2019, I thought, yeah, I’m going to give it a crack.

“As opportunities presented themselves, I probably took them. I always believe in, kind of, just embracing whatever comes and just getting on with it. If the time is right.”

She believes the split from the DAA was the right call.

“When you’re in charge of your own destiny, you’re able to make the decisions that are right for the group at any given time.”