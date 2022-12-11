It’s jeweller Sheeran’s time to shine as he brings Cartier, Panerai and IWC stores to town

Jeweller Paul Sheeran is having an especially busy run up to Christmas. He has just opened a Montblanc store off Dublin’s Grafton Street, and is working with several luxury watch brands to open a cluster of high end watch boutiques off nearby Chatham Street.

“I have butterflies in my stomach – you're managing nine sets of architects 10 sets of architects, multilingual, all different shop fitters,” he says.

But Christmas hasn’t always been a time of plenty for him.

“I actually remember, not quite this time of the year, but about two weeks later in 2008, and I went to sit in the church across from the shop on Johnson’s Court because things were gone so bad. I was thinking, Oh my God, what's happening? And I remember decided to go to confession. We knew we had to cut staff, I've never had to do that in my life, before that.”

It was the beginning of the crash and Sheeran says he was hit by a ‘perfect storm’.

“Business was actually quite buoyant until September, but we had an armed robbery at Dundrum which affected our business, because we didn't have stock. And then just rolling into Christmas, I think about 60pc of business dropped away.

“And I remember going to confession and telling the priest and the priest turned around me. "Well done. You're running a business. You’ve done nothing wrong. And your job is to save the jobs which you can save and don't be worried about the ones you can't.”

“But I had to let staff go and I felt bad about it.”

Then just in his early 40s, it was the first time he had had to make such difficult decisions. “It's one thing going forward with a business, but going backwards, it's very hard. You're dealing with human beings.”

Although recession fears are once again swirling around Ireland and further afield, Sheeran is completely confident for the prospects for his ambitious multimillion expansion.

He says in one way all business is a gamble, but point out that very exclusive brands he is partnering with are not in the business of gambling.

"There is a feeling within our industry that the Irish market has been held under water due to a lack of visibility,” he says. In other words, the demand is there even though some customers mightn’t know it yet.

Sheeran was born in Athlone, Co Westmeath, where he spent the first few years of his life. His father worked for Bank of Ireland, one of its youngest managers, and spent stints working in the UK, Dublin and Kildare, with Sheeran and his four sisters moving around with their parents. However, he considers Dublin to have been their base.

Sheeran says he was more interested in sports than his academic work at school, something his father identified. “He probably was aware that I wasn't going to go and get maximum points in school. And he wanted to give me a trade so he had the braveness to let me leave school at the age of 15.”

Sheeran hadn’t developed an interest in any particular trade but was good with his hands.

“And my father had this idea that he never saw a poor jeweller so he started to wonder how do you become a jeweller. There was a place in Blanchardstown called the Irish Swiss Institute of Horology, which was one of the top watchmaking schools in the world outside of Switzerland.”

Sheeran spent three years studying there, although knew that working in a backroom would never suit his outgoing personality.

"The Swiss always makes the finest of everything in the watch industry so then I wanted to learn the jewellery business,” he says.

He took a job with well known jewellers McDowells, which has shop on O’Connell Street, before moving to Breretons. all the time educating himself on jewellery by taking courses.

After a few years his father mentioned that he knew of a shop unit for sale in Nutgrove shopping centre in south Dublin and so Sheeran opened his first premises 1990.

"It was a very different store to where we are now, it wasn't really jewellery as I know it, it was more gifting – Zippo lighters, Cross pens . It was where I cut my teeth to a certain extent."

Four years later the opportunity to buy a Dublin city centre store arose, on Johnson’s Court, with Sheerans opening with just 35 diamond rings in stock. The stock levels may have started off small, but he had big ambitions.

“It wasn't that I just wanted to be a jeweller, I wanted to have the best brands in the world.”

“I spent the next five years courting the industry and it was very hard to break the stranglehold on the brands.”

By 2000, Sheeran expanded and upgraded the Dublin city centre shop and had lured in a number of top brands. “People spend a lot of money on watches and jewellery world over all the time but it was probably the first time in Ireland that we had a massive growth spurt. All of a sudden you had the property boom, it made an awful lot of millionaires and then ruined a lot of millionaires.”

‘The biggest hangover of the 2008 crash was that people were afraid to be seen to actually enjoy their life’

Sheeran looks back at the crash years now with a positive tone, stating that nearly all business people went through something similar in those difficult years.

"I got hammered, but I survived,” he says.

Sheeran says he streamlined his products range, although money was still spent in the tough years.

“We looked at the brands that were they were very discretionary, very optional. And we we cut a right back to five brands that we knew were the top 10 of watch brands, and sell world over all the time.”

People might not have been buying flashy brands but they were still investing in high end watches and jewellery. “One of our brands, IWC, which a lot of people wouldn't have necessarily known, we would have sold a lot of. Watches that cost €15,000, €20,000, €30,000, which was a lot of money on a watch in the recession.”

Sheeran says people have been back spending money for several years and this time the sources of wealth is far more diverse including those in tech, pharma and financial services post-Brexit..

“The biggest hangover of the 2008 crash was that people were afraid to be seen to actually enjoy their life, financially, people were afraid to be seen with a nice car. People were afraid to be seen having buying champagne.” But that has gradually eased off.

“There is a cycle of life where people get engaged, they get married, generally. Have a family. And there's sort of a selection of jewellery that will mark that. And people are 30, people are 40 every day of the week. People still celebrate these things. And they still, like nice, like a nice ring or a nice bracelet or pendant.”

Sheeran said he has been looking at other opportunities in Dublin for some time and that the strip of high-end watch boutiques in what was originally supposed to be five standalone retail shops, now creates a new luxury destination in Dublin. While a cluster of shops like this is reminiscent of London, Sheeran says its is also what has been happening in smaller cities such as Edinburgh.

He says luxury brands want to be located in the right setting and this is something he has discussed with international brands and property developers.

“There's a bigger conversation to be had about Dublin - Grafton Street is not rated as being a good street. It's not a great mix of shops. Luxury brands want to be beside luxury brands, they want nice adjacencies and Dublin has not provided that.

"Grafton Street tends to go to the highest bidder for a unit with no real care of who's next door.”

Other retailers had been interested in the Chatham Street development. When Covid hit and some potential tenants fell away, Sheeran kept ‘prodding, prodding prodding’ until he secured the premises.

"For the brands, when I was able to present six units together, there were almost fistfights over who goes where,” he laughs.

Sheeran and the partner brands are investing around €4m in the project. Sheeran his investment is made possible from the profitability of his existing business, and some borrowings. “Our business has been this lovely, clean, profitable business,” he adds.

Sheeran uses a sports analogy to his decision to invest in the new shops, saying that you can either sit on the sidelines and be a supporter or get stuck in an play the game.

“What's to stop me doing it? I have got a good head on my shoulders, I have the opportunity. I have the brands.”

Sheeran says he is confident that the demand is there to sustain the row of luxury shops, even though he acknowedges some dark clouds have been gathering for the economy. His optimism is based on his own research on the Irish economy and the performance of such brands in comparable cities.

Furthermore, a number of the brands will exclusively be available in the boutiques, while there will be fewer accounts for some of the other brands – in other words, the brands will sell via a smaller number of outlets, which should push business into Chatham Street.

A number of the boutiques will open this side of Christmas – IWC, Panerai, Cartier and Jaeger-LeCoultre. Others such as Breitling and Tag-Heuer will open in the New Year.

Another point of difference is that many models are only sold in boutiques controlled by the big name brands. Prior to the opening, many Irish shoppers went to London for big purchases. He gives the example of a woman who spent €800 in the Montblanc store a few days earlier – she loved the shop and said she felt like she was in London.

He believes that the shops will entice new customers to spend on watches. He reads out a text from a friend:

“I'm not a watch person. But passing by those shops could make you go and spend a fortune!”

Business Lessons

What piece of business advice would you share with young entrepreneurs?

“Know your business, make sure you know what you’re doing. I think you have to understand what you’re selling. All our brands are very different. But you also have to be a bit of a chameleon with

brands and you have to understand what that brand is looking to achieve.

“I would also say to help others. I have been helped along the way and I have been supported."

CV

Name:

Paul Sheeran

Age:

55

Position:

Owner Paul Sheeran Jewellers. Recently opened Montblanc store and is about to open a row of luxury watch boutiques

Lives:

Dublin

Education:

Left school at 15, studied watchmaking at The Swiss Institute of Horology in Blanchardstown, Dublin

Family:

Partner Mel Sadleir (now head of operations at the company). ‘Blended family’ – Alex and Kerri and Jamie and Dylan

Pastimes:

I love sport in general

Favourite movie:

One would be the Sound of Music but I would have to say A Good Year with Russell Crowe