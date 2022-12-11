| 0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s jeweller Sheeran’s time to shine as he brings Cartier, Panerai and IWC stores to town

Jeweller Paul Sheeran pictured inside his existing jewellery store off Grafton Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
'My father had this idea that he never saw a poor jeweller so he started to wonder how do you become a jeweller,' says Sheeran. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Jeweller Paul Sheeran pictured inside his existing jewellery store off Grafton Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Jeweller Paul Sheeran pictured inside his existing jewellery store off Grafton Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'My father had this idea that he never saw a poor jeweller so he started to wonder how do you become a jeweller,' says Sheeran. Photo: Gerry Mooney

'My father had this idea that he never saw a poor jeweller so he started to wonder how do you become a jeweller,' says Sheeran. Photo: Gerry Mooney

/

Jeweller Paul Sheeran pictured inside his existing jewellery store off Grafton Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

Jeweller Paul Sheeran is having an especially busy run up to Christmas. He has just opened a Montblanc store off Dublin’s Grafton Street, and is working with several luxury watch brands to open a cluster of high end watch boutiques off nearby Chatham Street.

I have butterflies in my stomach –  you're managing nine sets of architects 10 sets of architects, multilingual, all different shop fitters,” he says.

Most Watched

Privacy