‘It’s about having less cars on the road. If you have less cars, you can run services more reliably’

Go-Ahead Ireland MD Andy Edwards is confident the role of public transport will not be diminished in the post-pandemic world

Go-Ahead Ireland's managing director Andrew Edwards says buses are at 50pc capacity and he is aiming for 100pc by August. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

It was Margaret Thatcher who, legend has it, said that anyone who finds themselves a passenger on a bus after the age of 26 is a failure.

No-one knows for sure whether the Iron Lady really did say that, and why she even singled out buses rather than trains, but Andy Edwards laughs it off and points out that buses are egalitarian and for the masses.

“Public transport is inclusive for all,” says Edwards (36), who heads up UK listed firm Go-Ahead’s Irish operation.

