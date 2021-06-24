‘It’s about having less cars on the road. If you have less cars, you can run services more reliably’

It was Margaret Thatcher who, legend has it, said that anyone who finds themselves a passenger on a bus after the age of 26 is a failure.

No-one knows for sure whether the Iron Lady really did say that, and why she even singled out buses rather than trains, but Andy Edwards laughs it off and points out that buses are egalitarian and for the masses.

“Public transport is inclusive for all,” says Edwards (36), who heads up UK listed firm Go-Ahead’s Irish operation.

“I use the bus in Dublin and I’ve bused all over the world,” he says by video call. “I can be on the bus and there’s people in suits, people in overalls, kids and people in civvies heading wherever they’re heading.”

Edwards was plucked by Go-Ahead last year from a role he held in Hong Kong to take the reins at the Irish operation.

Go-Ahead operates 25 routes within the Dublin area, and an additional five routes that serve commuter belt towns such as Athy, Co Kildare, and Tullamore, Co Offaly, with services to the capital. All the routes are operated under contracts with the National Transport Authority (NTA). Dublin Bus had also tendered in 2017 to operate many of the services, but lost out to the UK group.

The pandemic had a significant operational impact on the Go-Ahead services, which included making sure that drivers were protected from potential infection, and also cuts in capacity as mandated the government.

“At some points we were running at 25pc capacity within the vehicles,” he says. “At the moment, we’re running at 50pc and it’s looking like probably in the summertime – by August – that that’s going to be, hopefully 100pc.”

It depends, he says, on what happens with the virus over the next couple of months.

“We’re ready to react as soon as the Government asks us to,” says Edwards.

And despite the cuts to capacity, the financial performance for Go-Ahead’s Irish arm has been resilient. The more than 200 buses it operates are owned by the State, while it’s paid per kilometre for servicing the routes, rather than relying on the number of bums on seats to make the figures stack up. The passenger fares are remitted to the NTA.

“We were operating what the NTA asked us to do,” says Edwards. “When we went into Level 5 lockdown, when pretty much everything was closed, we were running what we call a Saturday-plus schedule – essentially a Saturday service with some extra journeys in the AM and PM peaks.”

“From a kilometres point of view, there wasn’t much of a drop for us,” he adds. “In that respect it wasn’t such a significant impact to our business model.”

Go-Ahead Ireland accounts for the 12 months to the end of June last year show that it generated revenue of €38.2m in that period and a pre-tax profit of €1.8m. It has more than 600 staff here.

The wider group, which is listed on the stock market, posted revenue of £3.9bn (€4.5bn) in that financial year, and a pre-exceptional operating profit of £78m.

“We’re certainly seeing [passenger] growth week-by-week,” says Edwards of the Irish division. “We’re seeing things go back to some sort of normality. Before the pandemic struck, we were carrying at least one million passengers a month. It’s not back to that yet, but it’s probably 50pc to 60pc of it now.”

And if ever there was a useful gauge for how life is getting back to what counts for normal in the near post-pandemic age, it’s traffic volumes.

As workplaces have reopened, the roads have become much busier.

But a big unknown for all types of public transport is how the post-pandemic world will alter demand.

Hybrid working models that split time between the office and home, and the consequent attractiveness of living further from the capital, are certain to have an impact. To what degree though, is still unclear.

“From a group perspective, there’s been a huge resurgence in the UK and there’s a feeling that [public] transport levels will come back,” says Edwards.

“It’s trying to get your head around what this working from home actually means,” he adds. “It’s trying to work out what’s best for your business. If you look at the big tech companies here, they seem to be changing with the wind at the moment. One minute they’re saying no one is ever going back, then they will be going back and then it will be hybrid.”

“For the network we serve, we do some commuter stuff, but we do a lot of schools, we do a lot of shopping centres,” says Edwards. “I’m confident that people will continue to use the bus and probably even more because they’ll be travelling at different times of the day.”

“I’m wondering has the nine-to-five gone. Will people pop into the office early in the morning, then leave at 1.30 or 2pm, collect the kids and work from home for the rest of the day?”

Whatever the eventual evolution of the working day, the wholesale revamping of the capital’s bus corridors is continuing apace.

The NTA has concocted 16 new continuous bus corridors and segregated bicycle lanes for Dublin as part of a wider BusConnects scheme for the country’s cities that’s designed to significantly improve bus transportation systems.

In Dublin, the corridors feature 230km of priority bus lanes, involve the felling of about 3,000 trees (the NTA will replace many, its says) and acquire parts of about 726 from gardens.

The first so-called spine of the BusConnects project in Dublin – H-Spine – is due to open on Sunday.

In a capital city that’s been plagued for decades by poor planning, inefficient use of space and often long delays in delivering infrastructure projects, the BusConnects plan will need to be a seminal one that helps to transform bus use.

If cars are pushed out of the city but public transport can’t provide a meaningful, viable and cost-effective alternative, then the outcome could fall far short of expectations.

“You need evolution and you need improvements,” says Edwards. “If you look at what BusConnects is trying to do – more radial routes and giving buses priority – I think it will be a success. Public transport brings social connections, so you want to get to where you’re going as easily as possible. If we can speed the buses up, then it’s definitely going to be more attractive for everyone who’s using them and bring more people onto them.”

Effective public transport doesn’t just make life easier for citizens, it’s important economically too.

“Unless we invest in high quality, sustainable public transport, and invest wisely, customer growth (and economic growth) could be blown off course as congestion and other pressures will begin to impact the economic progress we have achieved over the last five years,” noted Dublin Bus chief executive Ray Coyne in the company’s 2019 annual report.

Dublin Bus generated operating revenue of €263m in 2019. On top of that, it received a €40m public service obligation payment from the NTA. Even at that, it generated a €4.2m deficit.

One way of increasing public transport use might be to make it free. Dozens of municipalities around the world have done so, but with varying results. There’s a range of variables that impact the effectiveness of such policies and the ultimate aim of removing cars from the road.

But Ireland already looks set to be in line for fines of as much as €600m a year for failing to meet EU carbon emission targets. Weigh that up against the cost of free, or even limited free public transport, and in the process lowering carbon emissions by possibly reducing car use, and the sums might start to look more attractive.

“I’ve worked in London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Ireland,” says Edwards. “There isn’t a one size fits all. Policy is policy. It’s not my remit. My remit is to operate the most reliable bus service I can wherever that is in world.”

He says that opening up the bus market and having key performance indicators, gives operators focus and drives quality.

“We want a public transport-led transition,” he adds. “It’s about having less cars on the road. If you have less cars, you can run services more reliably. It’s that age-old anecdotal point that if you can speed a bus service up by 10pc, you can grow patronage by 10pc.”

Edwards grew up in rural Gloucestershire and studied PR and management at university. He joined Go-Ahead rival FirstGroup as a graduate trainee after having done a year’s industry placement at the company.

“I loved it. I thought it was fascinating,” he says.

With FirstGroup, he worked all over the UK. The group was bought by an Australian firm, and he helped it win a bid for services in Singapore. Then Go-Ahead offered him a role in the city state.

He worked with Go-Ahead for more than three years there before moving to the massive Kowloon Motor Company in Hong Kong in early 2020, and then returned to Go-Ahead with the move to Dublin last autumn.

“The surreal thing for me is that I still haven’t met most colleagues face to face,” he says.

Just one of the challenges the pandemic has thrown at working life.

Margaret Thatcher would no doubt have relished them.