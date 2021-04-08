| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In Person

‘It took us a year to start making money, but we got good at getting customers and keepingthem’

Paul Connell, co-founder and CEO of Pure Telecom

Steady wins the race: Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom, with his 80-year-old tortoise Amy. Photo:Mark Condren Expand
Forward-looking: Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom. Photo:Mark Condren Expand
Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom. Photo:Mark Condren Expand

Close

Steady wins the race: Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom, with his 80-year-old tortoise Amy. Photo:Mark Condren

Steady wins the race: Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom, with his 80-year-old tortoise Amy. Photo:Mark Condren

Forward-looking: Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom. Photo:Mark Condren

Forward-looking: Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom. Photo:Mark Condren

Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom. Photo:Mark Condren

Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom. Photo:Mark Condren

/

Steady wins the race: Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom, with his 80-year-old tortoise Amy. Photo:Mark Condren

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

They say necessity is the mother of invention.

For Paul Connell, chief executive of Pure Telecom, that necessity came after the dot-com bubble burst and he found himself unemployed and “sat there in my boxer shorts and my t-shirt, thinking of the next masterful move”.

Most Watched

Privacy