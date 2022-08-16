IT sector powering services rebound, with hospitality and transport yet to catch up

The IT sector is driving a surge in Irish services output, which is now more than 20pc ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Accommodation, food, transport and storage services, however, are still down on where they were before Covid hit in March 2020.

Central Statics Office (CSO) figures show the value of services in June was 22.7pc up on February 2020, the month before pandemic restrictions were introduced.

The volume of services was up 21.4pc on the same month.

Information and communication services were 45.9pc up on pre-pandemic levels in value terms in June, and were up 48.3pc in volume terms.

Wholesale and retail services were up 13.3pc on pre-pandemic levels, in value terms, while professional and scientific services were up 12.8pc.

But accommodation and food (-4.8pc in value terms, -11.6pc in volume) and transportation and storage services (-2.2pc in value, -11.1pc in volume) are still down on February 2020 levels.

‘Other’ services - which include real estate, gambling, sports and recreation, goods repair and personal services - were down 11.9pc in volume terms on pre-pandemic levels, while administrative and support services were down 10.8pc.

The value of services output grew 2pc in June, compared to May, and was 21.5pc ahead year on year.

The volume of services output increased 1.5pc on May and was 17.3pc higher than in June 2021.

The annual upturn, in value terms, was driven by a massive surge in accommodation and food (+95.2pc), transportation and Storage (+48.9pc), ‘other’ services (+32.2pc) and administrative and support services (+21.9pc).

There was a similar pattern in volume terms.

However, CSO statistician Stephanie Kelleher urged “caution” in interpreting the annual increases as “the comparison is with a very low base from a year ago”.

Many restrictions were still in place in June 2021, following the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.