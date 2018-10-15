IT disposal company AMI has become the only firm in Ireland to achieve an ADISA membership, an accreditation that reflects the security of the group.

IT disposal company AMI to grow market share by 20pc following secure certification

Only the most secure of companies who provide IT asset disposal services achieve ADISA certification.

Furthermore, AMI - which has sites in Belfast and Dublin - is one of only four companies globally to get a Distinction with Honours, the highest award.

Beinng an ADISA member means AMI undergoes undergoes unannounced spot-check audits at least once a year, and a scheduled full audit at least once every three years.

Members must pass all 112 essential criteria before the ADISA audit teams award companies with a pass mark.

Philip McMichael, managing director, AMI, said that "security is the bedrock of our business".

"We work with the most security conscious companies, including data centres, banks and four out of the big five accounting and consulting firms, all of whom identify data security as critical," he said.

Organisations are more aware than ever of their obligations to protect their customers’ data in the wake of GDPR, he said.

"By investing in the achievement of this certification, along with the many other accreditations AMI holds, we can differentiate ourselves from competitors as the most secure IT disposal and data destruction company in Ireland," he said.

AMI, which has destroyed the data on over 300,000 items, expects to grow market share by 20pc with the awarding of this certification.

The IT disposal market in Ireland and the UK is worth around €275m, and AMI are expected to expand its services in the UK in the coming months.

Online Editors