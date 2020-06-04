It could be you: lotto sales jump 10pc

Sales of lottery tickets in Ireland jumped 10pc last year to €884.5m, according to Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), the operator of the National Lottery.

On the back of this €251.6m was raised for good causes which were supported by the National Lottery in 2019.

For every €1 spent on all National Lottery games nearly 30cent goes back to fund initiatives in the areas of sport, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language.

In total more than €5.6bn has been raised for such causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago.

Approximately 1.39 million people across Ireland play National Lottery games each week, representing nearly 40pc of the adult population here.

Last year a record €497.5m was handed out in prizes.

Meanwhile, the increased sales saw operating profits at PLI rise to €8.9m last year, up from €5.1m in 2018.

While online sales of lotto games make up less than 10pc of the revenue figures, sales through this channel grew by nearly 31pc in 2019.

Andrew Algeo, chief executive of PLI, said: “We are delighted with these results and with the contribution our players make to Ireland.

We are following a long-term strategy to shine a light on the enormous impact our players have on good causes up and down the country when they buy a ticket and to renew the National Lottery experience and its operations.”

Since the onset of Covid-19 the National Lotto has extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes on all draws and certain scratch card games in order to encourage people to stay at home.

Online Editors