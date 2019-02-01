Isif investments complete 2,000 new homes to-date

The fund, which is managed by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has funding advanced for a further 10,000 homes.

Announcing its new investment strategy today, Isif said it expects its Irish investment commitments grow to €4.1bn as its phased transition from global portfolio to Irish portfolio continues.

Future investments by Isif are to focus on regional development, housing, indigenous businesses, climate change and Brexit.

In addition, the fund will continue to pursue investment opportunities that are suitable for its Connectivity Fund sub-portfolio, which includes existing investments in airport and port infrastructure and projects that enhance Ireland’s global data and IT connectivity.

ISIF director Eugene O’Callaghan said: “Our new focused strategy takes account of the significant progress made in the Irish economy and investment climate since ISIF opened for business, and the fact the opportunities and challenges facing the Irish economy in 2019 are very different to those of 2014.”

“Our plans will ensure that ISIF is well placed to invest across the priority themes and to deliver on our ‘double bottom line’ mandate. We will seek to use the fund’s characteristics of scale, flexibility and long-term timeframe to deliver investment returns while also having impact that ‘makes a difference’ in the Irish economy.”

Last year Isif posted an overall negative return of 1.1pc, impacted by a difficult year for markets. Since its inception in 2014 the fund has added €576m in investment returns, at an annual average return of 1.8pc.

