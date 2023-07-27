ISIF gets extra €400m to invest in new housing developments

The Government is making an extra €400m available for investment in housing developments.

The money will allow the state’s development arm, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) to take an equity stake in new or existing housing projects to help attract outside investors.

The Department of Finance hopes it will unlock up to €1bn for home building by domestic and international funds.

The idea is for ISIF to take on more of the risk in new housing projects, giving real estate funds more security and allowing building firms to borrow more easily to finance the development.

“Therefore, this capital, together with construction debt financing, will result in a multiple of the Fund’s investment ultimately financing the delivery of new homes, for owner-occupiers, renters and people who need social housing,” Finance Minister Michael McGrath said.

“These investments will not only provide equity to support short-term housing delivery, but critically will also seek to structurally improve the long-term funding landscape for Irish homebuilding.”

ISIF has existing housing related commitments of €1.2bn, which has helped to build 11,250 new homes so far.

The fund is targeting the delivery of over 25,000 new homes by 2025.

“ISIF has a strong track record in deploying capital in a targeted and commercial manner to address critical economic challenges and this extension of our housing delivery investments reflects how important this sector is to Irish society and the Irish economy,” said ISIF director Nick Ashmore.

“We are building on our existing housing-related investments to address emerging gaps in the provision of capital for mass market delivery of homes.”

The department of finance said it would support the development of “new mass-market homes across a range of dwelling types and tenure”.

The investment comes as further census results reveal the housing stock increased by almost half the rate of the population increase between 2016 and 2022: 5pc compared to 8pc for population growth.

The number of occupied dwellings rose by 8pc in the same period, while the number of vacant dwellings fell by 11pc.

The number of over-65s renting from a private landlord surged to 17,000, up 83pc since 2016.

The average weekly rent in private rental accommodation increased by 37pc in the same period, multiple times the average inflation rate over the same period.