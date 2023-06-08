Isif commits €65m to new fund to fight climate change

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (Isif) has joined Harvard’s endowment fund and Microsoft’s Climate Innovation Fund as a founding investor in a $1.5bn climate action initiative.

Isif committed €65m to Just Climate’s inaugural Climate Assets Fund, an investment vehicle created to direct institutional money to projects and ventures that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Just Climate is an investment business created by former US vice president Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management to address the Net Zero challenge at scale.

Isif said it was making the investment in line with its commitment to put €1bn towards climate initiatives over a five-year period, having committed €500m already

“ISIF sees this as a real opportunity to accelerate the transition to Net Zero – not just in Ireland but worldwide,” said Isif’s head of climate Paul Saunders.

“We believe this initiative is a major step forward in sustainable investing and increasing the capital available to target high-impact areas in the shift to a low-carbon economy.”

Asset manager Just Climate said on Thursday it had raised $1.5bn for its inaugural fund after strong demand from institutional clients helped it beat the original target of $1bn.

Just Climate aims to focus investment on the sectors where cutting greenhouse gas emissions is hardest to do, such as cement, shipping, industrials and land use.

"More than 50pc of the world's emissions come from the hard-to-abate industries. Without radical and urgent changes to the way that the financial sector approaches the decarbonisation challenge in these industries... there will be no net zero by 2050," Just Climate Chief Investment Officer Shaun Kingsbury said in a statement.

The firm's initial fund, Climate Assets Fund I, will focus on helping companies with proven technology scale their business to a level to attract more risk-averse investors.

"Proven, transformational climate solutions are being developed to decarbonise the industrial sectors. With the right investment support, we believe they can scale rapidly to achieve better gross margins, a lower cost of capital and widespread market adoption," Mr Kingsbury added.

Among other investors to back the fund include IMAS Foundation, California State Teachers' Retirement System, and Colonial First State Investments.

Initial investments from the fund include electric vehicle charging company ABB E-mobility, industrial startup H2 Green Steel, and Swedish gasification technology firm Meva Energy.

"We start with climate impact, identify solutions that will make the biggest difference, and then direct and scale institutional capital to those solutions that we believe can generate attractive risk-adjusted returns," added senior partner Clara Barby.

(additional reporting, Reuters)