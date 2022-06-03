ISIF-backed equity fund makes two food sector investments

BGF has taken stakes in two food and nutrition businesses as part of its plan to invest at least £25m (€29m) in fast-growing Irish companies this year.

The UK private equity fund, which is backed by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), is putting €12.5m into Galway-based supplements firm Revive Active and making a “significant” investment in Dublin Meat Company, the producer of Fit Foods ready meals.

The deals, which will see BGF take minority shareholdings, mark the fund’s first moves into the food and nutrition space in Ireland.

BGF has now backed 13 Irish companies in a series of transactions over five years worth €80m. Chief executive Stephen Welton said the company has a €250m fund in place to use in Ireland and is building relationships with hundreds of companies.

BGF has deployed £3bn in the UK and has a near-term target of investing €100m in Ireland.

Revive Active was founded in 2011 and produces a range of supplements in its Mullingar facility. The business boasts a series of well-known brand ambassadors, including wellness influencer Roz Purcell and Irish rugby player James Ryan.

Founder Dáithi O’Connor will remain the majority shareholder following BGF's investment. Leo Casey, head of BGF in Ireland, will join the company’s board.

“What Dáithí has achieved with Revive Active over the past 11 years is incredible. This will be our first investment in a Galway-based business,” said Mr Casey.

Dublin Meat Company operates six craft butchers and an online ordering service.

BGF’s investment in the business will finance its acquisition of Monaghan food processor Swift Fine Foods. Swift, which employs over 200 people, manufactures Fit Foods meals, 120,000 of which are distributed weekly.

“Our Fit Foods range is experiencing rapid growth. Owning our own manufacturing facilities means we will now be able to guarantee the quality and supply of every aspect of our Fit Foods range,” said Dublin Meat chief executive Brian O’Leary.

BGF’s Joe Higgins will join the board of the expanded business.

BGF began operations in Ireland in 2017 and was given an investment mandate by the State-backed ISIF to become an equity provider to growing Irish companies. Its model involves making minority investments, usually between €1m and €10m, in growing companies and staying involved for as long as 10 years.