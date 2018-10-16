The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, have announced a partnership with an aim to create growth opportunities for Irish companies in emerging markets.

ISIF and IFC partnership to benefit Irish companies looking for growth in emerging markets

As part of the collaboration, IFC and ISIF will work together to bolster economic cooperation and private sector development.

The union between the two groups was announced during the World Bank Group and IMF’s annual Meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

Director of ISIF Eugene O’Callaghan said that the potential benefits for indigenous Irish companies through the union are exciting.

"IFC provides a unique set of financing and advisory solutions that can support Irish companies’ growth plans in emerging markets," he said.

"The collaboration will focus in phase one on food and agriculture companies, as emerging markets are forecast to present both significant growth opportunities for Irish companies in this sector and valuable new routes to market for existing and additional output."

While Irish companies will benefit from growth opportunities in emerging markets, IFC’s strategy to create markets and promote private sector solutions will be supported under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"Our partnership with ISIF underscores IFC’s strategy to leverage the power of the private sector and create markets that address the most urgent development needs of our time," said Karin Finkelston, IFC Vice President of Partnerships, Communication, and Outreach.

Online Editors