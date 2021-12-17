Is your company one of Ireland's best employers?

The Sunday Independent, in partnership with international market research company Statista, is returning with its major nationwide survey to identify the top employers in Ireland – and is seeking employees across the country to participate.

Following the success of the Ireland’s Best Employers 2021 report, every company based in Ireland with over 200 staff working in the Republic will once again be eligible for our best employers’ survey in 2022.

Although we will actively research companies, we are also encouraging companies of this size to put themselves forward.

Nominations are invited from senior management, HR departments, employees at any level, and other parties such as customers and suppliers.

The deadline for the nomination period is January 16.

Following the initial registration period, our report partner Statista will actively survey thousands of eligible employees.

Employees who work for a company with over 200 staff can register by following this link: https://survey.statista-research.com/993894?lang=en

Participation will be treated anonymously.

In February, Statista will start the survey.

They will ask employees to what extent they would recommend their employer to friends and family members on a scale from 0-10.

Participants can also share opinions on matters relating to their employer, including salaries, leadership and potential for development.

Results will be published in the Sunday Independent and on independent.ie in May.