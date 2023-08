Is apartment building in Dublin about to head into freefall?

About 500 fewer apartments are being built in the capital compared to last year, as interest rates and planning delays drive investors away. But is it the start of a slowdown or just a blip?

Apartment completions dropped for the first two quarters of 2023, with completions in the second quarter down 20pc on the same period in 2022

Paul O'Donoghue Today at 03:30