Irish-owned firm selected to install half of pitches used at World Cup in Russia

SIS Pitches was selected to design, construct and install six of the 12 pitches, including at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

The opening ceremony, the opening game, a semi-final - and the World Cup Final - will be held at Luzhniki Stadium this summer. Set up by CEO George Mullan, SIS Pitches lays grass and synthetic pitches at venues around the world.

"It was an absolute honour to have been chosen to not only design, construct and install the pitch at the Luzhniki Stadium but at six of the 12 World Cup venues – working on more pitches than any other company," the Sligo-based chief said. Mr Mullan said that using its reinforced natural turf system, SISGrass, will make it the first time that a World Cup Final has been played on anything but natural grass.

"SISGrass was only launched in 2015 and already it has been installed at a number of world-class stadiums and now the 2018 World Cup Final will be played on it. "The quality of SISGrass will ensure that the pitches are resilient in all conditions, and I am sure the 2018 World Cup finals will be one that we will always remember."

In addition to Luzhniki Stadium, SIS Pitches will be laying the ground for Otkritie Arena, Rostov Arena, Kaliningrad Stadium, Samara Arena and Saransk Arena SISGrass has been installed at all pitches with SISAir at Luzhniki, Otkritie and Rostov.

