Irish-based Wagamama staff to miss out on £4m bonus pot being paid to UK staff

Irish-based staff at popular Asian restaurant chain Wagamama are to miss out on a £4m (€4.4m) bonus pot being doled out to UK staff.

That’s because the Irish operations are run separately as a franchise which is not part of the UK arm.

The Irish franchise is owned by Paddy McKillen jr’s Press Up Entertainment, which operates a series of upmarket venues in Dublin including the Stella Theatre in Rathmines, the Dean Hotel on Harcourt St, and the Vintage Cocktail Club in Temple Bar.

The UK employees are getting the bonus with Wagamama being sold to the Restaurant Group, which is run by former Paddy Power chief executive Andy McCue.

The soon-to-be former owners, private equity firm Duke Street, is paying out the bonus after making a strong return on its investment in the chain.

