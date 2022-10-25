Irish women do more housework than EU peers – but are more equal overall

caucasian heterosexual couple, with woman doing chores using vacuum cleaner on carpet and lazy man on sofa with tablet pc. Horizontal shape, low angle view

Irish women spent longer doing housework than almost all of their EU peers during the pandemic, despite gender equality rising overall.

Around 30pc of Irish women spent four hours a day or more on housework in 2020 - compared to less than 15pc of men - the European Institute for Gender Equality said.

It is the second-highest result in the EU, after Portugal.

Just under 6pc of Irish women and 8pc of Irish men said they shared household work equally with their partner during the pandemic.

However, Ireland is now surpassing the EU average for overall gender equality, with equality in access to healthcare and positions of power - particularly economic power - jumping significantly since 2019.

The latest gender equality index from the Lithuania-based institute shows Ireland in seventh place in the EU overall, the same position as last year but up 1.2 points to 74.3 out of 100.

Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands took the top positions, with the EU average coming in at 68.6, up just 0.6 points since 2019.

Irish women’s participation in work and education fell slightly in 2020, compared to 2019, while time spent on care and social activities remained flat.

However, Ireland has seen one of the fastest rates of improvement in the EU in female work participation since 2010, rising three points.

Equality in positions of economic, political and social power jumped 3.3 points, but is up more than 24 points since 2010, one of the top five growth rates in the EU.

Ireland introduced a mandatory 30pc gender quota for political parties seeking election in 2012. It is due to rise to 40pc next year.

A voluntary, business-led 30pc quota for women on company boards came into force in 2018 and has already been met, according to companies.

Abortion came into law in 2019.

Research by the Central Bank of Ireland shows women’s employment rose to an all-time high during the pandemic.

In the EU as a whole, the numbers of women in work and education fell in 2020. There was also a decrease in gender equality in healthcare, in contrast to Ireland.

European commissioner for equality, Helena Dalli said women “must not lose out” in the aftermath of the pandemic, the Russian aggression in Ukraine and the resulting economic crisis.