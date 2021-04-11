| -1.3°C Dublin

Irish White Claw sales fizz to nearly €3m

Brand first developed in Ireland has a 50pc share of the $4.7bn US hard seltzer market

Davin Nugent, of Mark Anthony Brands International. Picture by Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography Expand

Sean Pollock

Mark Anthony Brands International, a Canadian-owned alcoholic beverage group, has said Irish sales of its White Claw hard seltzer were €2.9m since its launch here last year.

