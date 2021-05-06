Irish wealth reached all-time high in 2020 despite pandemic

Household wealth hit an all-time high at the close of 2020 as pandemic savings and an increase in property values made Irish people richer than ever.

The Central Bank’s latest quarterly financial accounts for the last quarter of 2020 show that Irish household net worth reached €855bn, or more than €171,000 per person, the highest figure since records began in 2002.

Overall household wealth rose by €24bn in the last three months of the year and by €49bn for 2020 as a whole, although the Central Bank noted these were aggregate wealth effects.

The Central Bank said the quarterly increase was due to a rise in cash deposits and the value of housing assets, which each went up by €11.9bn. Meanwhile liabilities were stable.

However, households also experienced a €5.1bn reduction in pay over the course of the year, but this was more than made up by €11.1bn in social transfers, such as pandemic unemployment payments and Covid wage subsidies.

Household savings also got a major boost from a tremendous fall in consumption of €9.2bn in 2020 as many retail and hospitality businesses were forced to close for long periods due to public health restrictions.

Gross savings reached €7.4bn during the quarter.

Central Bank research published earlier this year projected that the release of pent up savings and the resumption of normal buying habits could boost next year’s economic activity by at least €5bn.

Household debt also continued to fall in Q4 2020 by €789m in line with a trend dating back to 2009 during a severe recession. Overall household debt has fallen 36pc in total in the last 12 years, the Central Bank said.

In that same period, the ratio of debt to disposable income for Irish households has been cut in half to stand at 104pc at the end of 2020, indicating debt is at much more manageable levels now than at the end of the Celtic Tiger period.

The Central Bank pointed out that the figures measure an aggregate picture of Irish wealth that does not necessarily represent the experience of individual households.

“This measure does not capture the wealth distribution effects across the sector, and the underlying experiences of individual households may vary,” the report said.

“The rise in wealth is in contrast to the impact of the pandemic on many households.”