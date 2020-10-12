Irish VC group Fountain Healthcare leads €30m funding round in leukemia drug company

Fountain Healthcare has led a €30m Series A financing round in Priothera, a company developing treatments for acute myeloid leukemia.

Fountain Healthcare was among the companies that invested in Inflazome when it raised €55m. Inflazome last month was sold for €380m, netting its co-founders Professors Luke O'Neill and Matt Cooper up to €26m between them.

Priothera will use the funds to progress the clinical development of mocravimod, a modulator of sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptors, to enhance the healing potential of allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) for treating acute myeloid leukemia.

Mocravimod has already been extensively tested in multiple immunologic indications and has shown survival benefit in an early clinical study evaluating acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, according to a statement from the group.

Headquartered in Dublin, Priothera was founded this year by doctors Florent Gros and Dhaval Patel.

Joining the founding team are industry executives Dr Christoph Bucher, Dr Simone Seiter, and Brice Suire.

The financing round also had participation from co-lead investor HealthCap and funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, LLC as well as EarlyBird Venture Capital.

Dr Manus Rogan, chairman of Priothera said: “The Priothera team has identified and validated a novel commercial opportunity for an S1P receptor modulator allowing the company to complete this significant Series A funding round.

With their extensive expertise and capabilities I am confident that Florent and the team are uniquely placed to successfully generate further clinical data to highlight the significant potential of mocravimod.”

Following the closing of the financing, Florent Gros (Priothera’s co-founder and CEO), Dr Dhaval Patel (Priothera’s co-founder and CSO at UCB), Dr Manus Rogan (Fountain Healthcare co-founder and MD), Dr Mårten Steen (partner at HealthCap), Dr Henry Skinner (senior VP at Tekla Capital Management, LLC) and Lionel Carnot (partner at EarlyBird Venture Capital), have joined the board of directors of Priothera.

Fountain Healthcare Partners currently has €300m under management.

The company deploys the majority of its capital in Europe, with the balance in the United States.

