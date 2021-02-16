Irish tycoons back pub group's £350m fundraising

UK pub group Mitchells & Butlers, in which Irish racing tycoons John Magnier and JP McManus own a more than 23pc stake, is raising £350m (€401m) from investors to shore up its balance sheet as the pandemic continues.

The Irish duo’s Elpida vehicle has also joined forces with two other major shareholders to create a consortium that will control 55pc of the pub group, the company said.

The two other shareholders are Piedmont, a vehicle controlled by billionaire investor and Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis, and Smoothfield, an entity owned by currency trader Derrick Smith. Mr Smith also has horse racing interests.

The investors behind the consortium, called Odyzean, told the group that they had clubbed their holdings together “in order to help address the significant capital needs of Mitchells & Butlers and provide a clear and consistent framework for their future relationship with the company”.

Mitchells & Butlers owns about 1,700 outlets that trade under names such as O’Neills, Harvester, Toby Carvery and All Bar One. Of the group’s estate, 82pc is freehold.

It had indicated last month that it might engage in an equity raising and said at the time that it had drawn all available facilities.

With no sites trading, it is burning through between £35m and £40m a month before debt servicing that amounts to £50m per quarter.

The fresh funding will see shares sold at £2.10 each, representing a 36pc discount to the company’s closing share price last Friday.

Odyzean has pledged to commit all the £350m being raised under the open share offer planned by the company to ensure the full target amount is secured.

The consortium has secured approval from unsecured lenders for the technical change of control of the pub group.

The UK’s Takeover Panel has also given its consent for the consortium to be established without the need for any mandatory offer for Mitchells & Butlers to be made by the investors.

Odyzean is also free to acquire additional shares under the open offer without having to make a mandatory offer for the group.

The consortium has told Mitchells & Butlers that it remains “fully supportive” of the management team, but that some board changes might be made.

“Odyzean has indicated, that, in order to streamline decision-making, it intends to review the composition of the board of directors, which may result in a reduced level of independent non-executive representation in the future,” the company noted.

Odyzean has also informed the company that it intends to work with the management team to ensure the “strategy and structure of the business are appropriate to optimise its long-term success and that the time and cost devoted to public company matters are reduced".

The pub group has also reached an agreement with its banks for a new £150m, three-year unsecured revolving credit facility. That’s conditional on a completion of the share offer.

Chairman Bob Ivell said that Mitchells & Butlers had been a “high-performing business” before the pandemic.

“This capital raising and refinancing will provide the business with the certainty of funding that it needs in order to emerge in a stronger position to take advantage of its strong property portfolio, well-known brands and operational expertise in order to win market share and continue its long-term strategy of deleveraging and driving value creation for shareholders,” he said.

Online Editors