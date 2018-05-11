Irish travel software firm signs Brazilian deal

Irish travel software firm Datalex has announced an agreement with Multiplus, a Brazilian loyalty coalition network, to deliver its digital commerce platform in support of the Multiplus loyalty marketplace.

The signing was initially announced at the time of Datalex's full-year results on March 23rd, but the identity of the customer was not released.

Multiplus, which has over 19 million members that can accrue and redeem points from over 300 partner retailers, including airlines affiliated to the oneworld alliance, Booking.com, and Airbnb, will use Datalex’s platform to deliver a more synchronised and personalised experience across all channels including online, mobile and call centre. It will also improve data collection and intelligence.

Commenting on the announcement, Datalex CEO Aidan Brogan described Multiplus as a "major player" in the loyalty space. "This multi-year, multi-million-dollar deal opens up the global loyalty sector for Datalex. Multiplus’s decision to choose Datalex confirms our position as a leader in global digital travel and loyalty commerce."

Last year Datalex, who’s clients include airlines such as Aer Lingus, Lufthansa, JetBlue and Virgin Australia, reported a jump in profits of 31pc to $7.1m (€5.7m) as the firm benefited from increased business from airlines around the world. Revenue at the firm in which billionaire financier Dermot Desmond is a major shareholder, was 15pc higher at $64m (€51.8m). Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) - Datalex's most important financial metric - was 16pc higher at $14.2m (€11.4m).

