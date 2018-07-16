Irish trade surplus increases 20pc in May to €5.2bn

Ireland’s trade surplus increase by 20pc to €5.2bn in May.

During the month the value of seasonally adjusted goods exports increased by 5pc to €11.7bn, according to preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). While seasonally adjusted goods imports decreased by 5pc to €6.4bn.

As Brexit looms on the horizon, exports to Britain decreased by 10pc to €1.2bn in May, compared with the same month in 2017.

This was largely due to a decrease in exports of chemicals and related products with a smaller decrease in exports of machinery and transport equipment.

Meanwhile exports to Britain for the five month period of January to May 2018 were €5.5bn, a decrease of just over €500m, or 8pc, when compared to the first five months of 2017.

Imports from Britain decreased by 6p to €1.5bn compared with May 2017.

There was a decrease in the imports of chemicals and related products, with an increase in the imports of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials.

However, in the five months to May 2018, imports from Britain were €7.3bn, an increase of 3pc when compared to the first five months of 2017.

Overall, and the European Union (EU) accounted for some 48pc of total goods exports in May, a 1pc increase on the same period last year. While the EU accounted for €4.2bn (62pc) of total goods imports in May 2018, an increase of 3pc compared with May 2017.

The United States was the main non-EU destination accounting for €3.2bn (27pc) of total exports in May 2018.

The US with €1.2bn and China with €354m were the main non-EU sources of imports.

