Irish tourists could make huge savings from UK VAT-free scheme but it won’t include cross-border shoppers

UK prime minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street as chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng prepared to deliver his mini-budget. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022.

Cross-border shoppers won’t be getting the same tax breaks as other visitors to the UK after Northern Ireland was left out of the British government’s new VAT-free shopping scheme.

Under a proposal put forward by UK chancellor Kwasi Karteng on Friday, non-UK visitors to Great Britain will be able to claim VAT refunds on goods they buy in shops, airports and other departure points – if they’re taking it home in their personal baggage.

But because the scheme is limited to England, Scotland and Wales, consumers from the Republic of Ireland can’t simply slip over the border to get 20pc off their shopping.

That means Irish visitors to London will be able to get a new iPhone 14 for just £879.20, but the same device in Belfast’s Victoria Square Apple store will cost £1099. At the higher end of the price spectrum, a top-of-the-range £83,000 Hublot men’s watch will run a discounted £66,400 in Britain.

While the change in the UK VAT regime seems designed to attract wealthy foreign shoppers looking for cut-price luxury goods, it leaves Northern Ireland retailers largely outside of the UK’s bid to revive the British economy, the mini-budget “Growth Plan 2022”.

Instead, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will remain part of the same VAT regime as per the Northern Ireland Protocol, albeit at different rates with 20pc VAT in the North vs 23pc south of the border.

“It’s a missed opportunity,” said Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, which represents independent retailers in Northern Ireland. “We were looking for an overall VAT cut which wasn’t in [the plan]. If it was designed to help High Street businesses, it’s a disappointment.”

Mr Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing on Friday in an economic agenda that floored financial markets, with sterling and British government bonds in freefall.

Kwarteng scrapped the country's top rate of income tax, cancelled a planned rise in corporate taxes and for the first time put a price tag on the spending plans of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who wants to double Britain's rate of economic growth.

Investors unloaded short-dated British government bonds as fast as they could, with the cost of borrowing over 5 years seeing its biggest one-day rise since 1991, as Britain raised its debt issuance plans for the current financial year by £72.4bn. The pound slid below $1.11 for the first time in 37 years.

Kwarteng's announcement marked a step change in British economic policy, harking back to the Thatcherite and Reaganomics doctrines of the 1980s that critics have derided as a return to "trickle down" economics.

"Our plan is to expand the supply side of the economy through tax incentives and reform," Mr Kwarteng said.

"That is how we will compete successfully with dynamic economies around the world. That is how we will turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth."

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the tax cuts were the largest since the budget of 1972 - which is widely remembered as ending in disaster because of its inflationary effect.

The market backdrop could barely be more hostile for Mr Kwarteng, with the pound performing worse against the dollar than almost any other major currency.

"In 25 years of analysing budgets this must be the most dramatic, risky and unfounded mini-budget," said Caroline Le Jeune, head of tax at accountants Blick Rothenberg.

"Truss and her new government are taking a huge gamble."

(additional reporting, Reuters)