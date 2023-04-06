Irish Times boss says print will remain a core part of its news business

The Irish Times Group publishes titles including The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner newspapers. Photo: Edward Smith/Getty Images

The managing director of The Irish Times Group, Deirdre Veldon, has told staff the newspaper group is not considering reducing or exiting its printed newspaper business over the next decade.

The commitment to the print titles was included in an internal email to staff, seen by the Irish Independent.

It follows comments from Mediahuis Ireland CEO Peter Vandermeersch on RTÉ’s This Week programme that his group, which publishes titles including the Irish Independent, Sunday World and Belfast Telegraph, is preparing to become a “digital only” company and that he expects printed daily papers to be phased out within the next seven to 10 years.

Mediahuis Ireland has opened a voluntary redundancy programme to reduce staffing and contracted out printing of its Irish titles to external companies including the Irish Times in anticipation of that shift.

In her memo, Ms Veldon told staff she expects that print will remain important into the future alongside digital offerings.

“Many of you will have heard that one of our competitors has signalled their intention to reduce or exit newspaper publishing over the next decade. While that is clearly part of their strategy, it is not a move The Irish Times Group is considering,” she said.

“And although print circulation is declining, we still have a loyal and valued newspaper reader base.

"In the past, and in anticipation of these declining retail newspaper sales, we created services and structures to protect and build revenue streams.

“Our home delivery service is a good example of this, as is our ability to publish third party titles at our print plant.

"Our home delivery service remains in demand and we currently deliver not just our own newspapers but also titles from other publications.

“As others exit print publishing, we have been able to absorb these contracts into our print plant schedules. All of this helps us to extend our print runway.”

However, she said fewer people are buying newspapers as more read their news online.

She also highlighted the importance of growing the online audience to support new digital revenue.

“As a publisher, we will continue to serve our readers and customers in print and online. Our readers and our customers remain at the core of our strategy,” she said.

​The Irish Times managing director took over the post in November of last year after holding a number of senior journalist roles including deputy editor of The Irish Times. She was also a member of the group’s board.

She said in her email that she had focused in the first three months of this year on creating a new group management structure to support delivery of a strategy which aims to protect and maintain existing revenues, identify new revenue streams and stabilise costs.

​In his interview with RTÉ, Peter Vandermeersch said the Belgian-headquartered group’s strategic focus is on moving from a hybrid print and digital model to eventually becoming digital only.

"We will probably print some Saturday, Sunday or weekly products but during the week, print will disappear all over the place, all over Europe," he said.

He warned that the situation is most stark for regional and local newspapers because of their small scale.