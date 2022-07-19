Irish third level institutions spend over half a billion euro on research

Irish universities, institutes of technology and other publicly funded research institutions are now spending more than half a billion euro a year on research, according to Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI).

A review of 2021 expenditure from KTI revealed that research performing institutes spent €672m on research last year, the highest spend on record.

This also marked an increase of over one-third since KTI first began the Annual Knowledge Transfer Survey in 2013.

There was also a slight rise in the number of spin-out companies which were formed from research performing organisations last year. 32 such companies were formed in 2021, an increase of 2 from the year prior.

According to KTI, there are now a total of 143 active companies spun out from research activity in Ireland that are three or more years in existence. The formation of these companies have also led to the creation of 1,218 jobs.

Five spin-out companies were acquired in 2021, generating €4m in revenue to the research organisations in Ireland.

Irish companies were also eager to team up with third level institutions for research, development and innovation projects last year, forming 80pc of R&D agreements in 2021. 66pc of these were also small and medium enterprises.

“Our 2021 Annual Knowledge Transfer Survey shows that despite the challenges of the last number of years, the connection between Irish publicly funded research and enterprise is stronger than ever,” said Enterprise Ireland disruptive technology manager Imelda Lambkin.

“We are seeing a continued geographical spread of activity from businesses engaging with the third level and other State-funded research organisations.”