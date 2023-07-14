Irish technical ‘recession’ confirmed despite record jobs and tax take

Official figures have confirmed the Irish economy slipped into a technical recession in the early part of the year, even with record jobs and tax numbers.

Revised Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures for the first three months of 2023 show gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2.8pc compared with the last three months of 2022. While it confirms a decline it is less than initial estimates had indicated in June.

The end of 2022 had also seen a minor dip in GDP according to previously published figures. Two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction is the standard definition of a recession. In the first months of this year the value of multinational dominated sectors contracted by 9pc. That reflects financial movements within large firms rather than a loss of jobs or investment, a factor that makes the Irish economy notoriously hard to get a read on.

A sharp drop in investment in capital formation of 16.5pc in the quarter was explained by a fall in investment in intangible assets, a key feature of multinationals activities in Ireland.

The same new figures show growth in the domestic economy. Modified Domestic Demand (MDD), a broad measure of underlying domestic activity that covers personal, government, and investment spending, rose by 0.1pc in the first quarter of 2023.

The new figures include a final read on growth last year. It shows the Irish economy reached a record size – surpassing €500bn for the first time. GDP is estimated to have grown by 9.4pc last year, driven by exports and strong growth for multinationals.

A tweaked measure of gross national income (GNI*) used to track domestic demand shows an expansion of 6.7pc in 2022.

Personal spending surged 9.4pc, taking it ahead of pre Covid levels.

CSO Assistant Director General with responsibility for Economic Statistics, Jennifer Banim, said that reflected to end of pandemic related restrictions.

“The ending of COVID-19 related restrictions led to higher levels of economic activity in 2022 for many of the sectors focused on the domestic market. The Distribution, Transport, Hotels & Restaurants sector increased by 16.9pc in the year, with Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries up by 6.3pc, while Construction and Real Estate activities both posted growth of 4.2pc . However, the Finance & Insurance sector contracted by 7.8pc.