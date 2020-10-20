Irish Stock Exchange cancels trades after technical failures across the Euronext network

The Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) has cancelled all trades that occurred after 4:28pm yesterday after technical failures prevented normal closing auctions from taking place across the Euronext network.

ISE owner Euronext confirmed that "cash market closure did not occur" for October 19 and that all transactions that took place after the cut-off time for the closing auction were invalid.

Euronext said it purged order books this morning on all asset classes across its network in Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Oslo prior to today's opening.

It said closing prices for Monday would be the last traded price for each instrument.

News of the closing failure followed a day of chaos on Euronext exchanges as a cascade of glitches took out one trading platform after another, initially halting trading for three hours Monday morning. After cash markets came back online, a second IT failure knocked out derivatives and funds.

Finally, the market cut-off time came and went without a closing auction, meaning investors were left without key reference points for prices.

Euronext, which handles billions of euro in transactions daily, said it was still investigating why trading was maintained in continuous mode yesterday instead of proceeding to the closing auction at the end of the day as normal.

The closing auction is considered by traders to be the most important event of the trading day. As the last event of the day, it brings all buyers and sellers together in a common trade that sets a clearing price for each instrument traded in the market.

However, the large volume of trading at the close also comes with increased operational risk, as market infrastructure must handle a larger number or trades in a short period, unlike during normal trading during the day.

Euronext is remaining in active contact with clearing partners today to secure cancellation of yesterday’s invalid trades.

