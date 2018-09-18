Irish sisters ready to jump hurdles to be front runner in veterinary supplies market

Two sisters behind an Irish veterinary supplies business are looking to inject some fresh energy into the 35-year-old firm.

Established in 1983 by Professor Tom Buckley, Labstock MicroServices serves the bloodstock, livestock and canine markets, specialising in artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transfer.

Derville Meade (right) and her sister Elaine Monahan, both directors of Labstock

The Meath-based company have built up a reputation as a leading supplier in the industry and their customer base spans across Ireland, the UK, France, Spain and Italy.

But Derville Meade and Elaine Monaghan, who have taken over the running of the business since 2007, are looking to expand the business and bring more employment to the area.

"We employ two others, Paul Weldon as our accounts manager and Aoife Monaghan who looks after our packing and logistics centre. But we want to get Paul out on the road and eventually provide a team of sales people to travel to the different territories of Ireland," Derville told Independent.ie

"It essentially about delivering expertise, good products and fast product delivery times to our customers."

Derville's husband is one of Ireland’s best known trainers Noel Meade, and her business is run next to, but independently from, his Tu Va Stables.

All of the company's products are dispatched from the offices at the back of the training yard in the village of Castletown Kilpatrick, near Navan, Co. Meath.

Derville maintains that their relationship has only had a positive influence on her business, encountering more problems as a female entrepreneur in a largely male industry.

"Myself and Noel were married in 2015 and I was already well established in the business by then. But he has a lot of associates and knows a lot of people, including vets, so the network has definitely been a bonus.

"In the past, however, we found that any farms rang up looking for products, they'd prefer to deal with the man. The proof of the pudding is in the quality of our products so now our reputation is strong enough to cancel any such preferences."

Derville studied equine science at University of Limerick as a mature student and bought Labstock MicroServices completely when Buckley retired, having worked there since 2002.

Sister Elaine single-handedly makes the firm's equine nasal swabs which are used in the diagnoses of equine nasopharageal diseases like 'Strangles'.

Other time-saving diagnostic kits that the company stocks include the EquiChek blood test kit for horses, which delivers results in less than 10 minutes showing if a horse has an infection or not, or test kits that are used on new-born foals measuring their IgG levels.

"A major part of our business is also the supply of ready-poured media, for example Columbia Blood Agar which are the little petri dishes which are filled with product suitable for culturing various strains of bacteria from swabs taken from horses etc," said Derville.

Labstock MicroServices supply the main laboratories of Ireland like the Regional Veterinary Laboratories run by the Dept of Agriculture, the Irish Equine Centre and the Equine Diagnostic Laboratory based in Fethard.

Derville said that she's seen demand in the market for the products that they offer for greyhound and horses rise significantly in the last two years.

"We are going to define the territory that we want to target, such as artificial insemination, and doing that in the purebreed breeds. In the horse business, we're always looking to expand and we'll be trying to get more international products in stock and get those products out into the market.

"As the economy improves, more people are getting into the (horse racing) sport; naturally then, there's more demand for the products that we offer."

Labstock MicroServices are looking to push into the bovine arena with AI products, a competitive market, according to Derville.

"A lot of the studs buy these products from France directly and it basically comes down to price. We're going to work on getting the price right so we can enter that market. And with our reputation already in place, our customers will know we can stand over the quality."

The company will be exhibiting at the upcoming Irish Bovine and Equine Veterinary Conferences during the autumn where the sisters hope to make an impact, not least with their focus on customer care.

