Irish retailers call for ‘major intervention’ to keep lights on this Christmas

Irish retailers have warned that major intervention is needed from the Government on energy costs to keep lights on this Christmas .

Retail Excellence has warned the Government that a major intervention on energy costs is needed in the upcoming Budget.

The lobby group says help from the Government is required in order to keep businesses’ lights on this Christmas.

The warning from the industry group comes as 400 retailers gather today at the Retail Excellence retreat in Carton House.

Managing director of Retail Excellence Duncan Graham said that Irish retailers are facing huge challenges in the months ahead.

“Retailers of all sizes are currently dealing with unprecedented energy bills which are threatening thousands of livelihoods around the country,” he said.

Retail Excellence is calling for a cap on energy costs as a priority in advance of the industry’s busiest season.

“Our members don’t like uncertainty, and a cap on energy costs would ensure that retailers could at least plan for the coming months with the sure knowledge that they won’t be facing even more price hikes,” Mr Graham said.

He added that retailers look set to experience a poor Christmas trading season for the third Christmas in a row without the introduction of an energy price cap.

“Many of our members will not be able to sustain that pressure,” he said.

The lobby group is also asking the Government to consider a reduction in the VAT rate, while more support is needed to help retailers move to online trading.

Mr Graham also pointed to ongoing staffing issues which remain a concern in the industry.

“We have been calling on the Government to loosen visa restrictions for some time now to attract foreign workers back to Ireland after losing so many during Covid,” he said. “This would represent a significant boost for the retail industry at a time we need it most.”