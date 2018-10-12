Irish Red Cross issue final call to enter Humanitarian Awards 2018

The Irish Red Cross have issued a final appeal for entries to their Humanitarian Awards before the October 15 deadline.

The aim of the awards is to highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues this year, as well as recognise those who have had an impact on the lives of others, whether it's through volunteering, fundraising or storytelling.

Categories include the Corporate Impact Award, for employees who have made an exemplary contribution to humanitarian causes through employee volunteering, skill sharing or fundraising, as well as the Innovation for Change Award.

The Innovation for Change Award was specifically designed to recognise those who have developed and implemented a solution to a current humanitarian issue.

At the launch for the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards were; Liam O’Brien, Director of Strategy & External Affairs Vodafone, Pat Carey, Chairman Irish Red Cross, Tara Justin, Irish Red Cross, Mary Rose Burke, CEO Dublin Chamber, Peter O’Halloran, Brigadier General Irish Defence Forces, Hannah McGee, Dean & Chief Academic Officer at RCSI and Dr Niall Holohan, Chairman of the Arab Irish Chamber of Commerce.

There is also a Student Initiative Award and an overall award for Humanitarian of the Year.

A special honour will be given to the Irish Defence Forces on the night, in recognition of those serving as peace keepers overseas, as 2018 marks the 60th anniversary of Ireland’s first peacekeeping deployment in 1958.

This year's judges include Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Mary Rose Burke, CEO Dublin Chamber, Dr Niall Holohan, Chairman of the Arab Irish Chamber of Commerce, Liam O’Brien, Director of Strategy & External Affairs Vodafone and Derry Gray, Partner in BDO.

The Irish Red Cross confirmed last month that the wife of John Hume is to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award, recognising her decades of public service.

Pat Hume will accept the award at the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards Ball which takes place in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road Dublin on 24 November.

While the Lifetime Achievement Award is a pre-determined category, entries for the five other categories are open until this Monday October 15.

More information on the awards can be found here.

Online Editors