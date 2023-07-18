Irish R&D credit to be wiped out by new 15pc global tax

A corporate tax credit launched to be a key element in Ireland’s research and development policy will be all but wiped out by a new 15pc global minimum tax, financial officials have admitted.

The Department of Finance said in a series of papers today that the global deal, brokered by the OECD, will “reduce the attractiveness” of Ireland’s Knowledge Development Box (KDB) and that multinationals are “unlikely to receive a net benefit from the relief”.

The “net benefit” of a more important 25pc research and development (R&D) credit will also be hit by the new minimum tax, the tax strategy papers say.

Officials have made no commitments to axe the KDB or to make the R&D credit more generous in Budget 2024, despite businesses calling for both. The KDB was tipped as a key incentive for innovation when it was launched but in reality has been little used,

Finance Minister Michael McGrath has pledged to bring in the new 15pc tax – which Ireland signed up to in 2021 – as part of the finance bill in the autumn, meaning it will apply from next January.

“The OECD agreement will continue to allow our tax system to continue to support innovation and growth with the 12.5pc corporation tax retained for companies with a turnover below €750m annually, and the retention of the existing targeted business supports including R&D tax credits,” the papers say.

The KDB had allowed firms to pay 6.25pc – half the headline corporation tax rate – on income earned from certain R&D assets. That was raised to 10pc last year.

The original relief was a centre piece of Ireland’s tax policy when it was introduced in 2015. But there were just 14 claimants in 2021 at a cost of around €10m to the Exchequer.

Revenue estimates the 15pc minimum tax will affect 67 Irish multinationals and just under 1,600 foreign corporations with entities here.

Firms making less than €750m a year will continue to pay the headline 12.5pc rate.

Qualifying firms will not have to file a return under the new rules until 30 June 2026, for the 2024 financial year.

Meanwhile, Irish Revenue will not be able to lay claim to any top-up taxes from US-resident firms until after 2026, the OECD clarified this week.

An OECD guidance note revealed US-based firms will get an extra year to bring their tax rules into line with the deal.

“The changes give the US a little bit more time, in that US-headquartered groups are not going to be penalised in relation to their US profits until after 2026,” said Louise Kelly, a tax partner at consultants Deloitte in Ireland. “But they will be subject to additional taxes on their non-US profits,” she said.

Around 50 countries should have the new tax in place by 2025, the OECD estimates.

But talks on a parallel deal to shift taxing rights for the top 100 richest multinationals from “investment hubs” like Ireland to other countries are dragging out until the end of the year on foot of objections from a number of countries.

The US is currently the biggest obstacle to getting a deal in place, as lawmakers fear it will disadvantage big tech firms.