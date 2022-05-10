Irish producer of Normal People sells stake to London-based Fremantle

Element Pictures was founded by Ed Guiney (pictured) and Andrew Lowe

A unit of German media giant Bertelsmann has acquired a majority stake in Dublin-based Element Pictures, the maker of the popular TV series Normal People that was based on Sally Rooney’s novel.

Fremantle, based in London, confirmed the acquisition today.

Element Pictures was founded by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe 21 years ago.

They said the firm and its staff are entering a “new and ambitious phase of growth” with the Fremantle deal.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, which is in turn owned by Bertelsmann.

The German group owns Penguin Random House and music firm BMG.

Element Pictures has a strong track record of producing successful shows.

One of its latest productions is Conversations with Friends, which is based on another Sally Rooney novel of the same name. The 12-part series will premier on Sunday on BBC and Hulu.

Fremantle said the deal with Element underlines the London company’s strategic plan to invest in and develop “premium production companies and creative talents from around the world”.

Accounts for Element Pictures Ltd show it made a €794,000 loss in 2020, which brought its retained earnings to €2.4m.

Last August, RTL Group raised Fremantle’s full-year revenue target to €3bn by 2025.

Fremantle has been on an acquisition spree since last year.

It has bought UK production company Dancing Ledge, Italian firm Lux Vide and Australian-US TV production company Eureka Productions.

De Maio Entertainment, a Fremantle-backed company, will be a strategic advisor and partner across Element Pictures’ production slate, using its “extensive experience to optimise strategy and maximise each project’s impact and success”.