Irish prices up 6.3pc in August on back of higher mortgage interest, energy, holiday costs

Ireland's inflation rate picked up again in August, with prices rising 6.3pc year on year. Photo: iStockphoto

The inflation rate was on the rise again in August after slowing for several months, with consumer prices increasing by 6.3pc in the year.

Price hikes climbed steadily from a rate of 5.8pc in July thanks largely to the spiking cost of mortgage repayments, gas, electricity, package holidays and pet products, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 6.4pc in the year to August, overtaking the headline inflation rate.

The price of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels surged by 17.3pc in the 12 months to August, with recreation and cultural activities up 12.9pc.

Under those headings, mortgage interest repayments rose 51.3pc in the year to August.

Mortgage interest is the main reason the CPI has surged ahead of the EU’s harmonised measure of consumer prices, which came in at 4.9pc for Ireland in August. The European Central Bank is mulling a further interest rate rise ahead of its meeting next Thursday.

Energy costs are still rising, the CPI shows. Gas prices were up 36.6pc in the year, with electricity costs surging by 25.1pc.

Package holidays rose 57.9pc, while the costs of goods and services for household pets rose 13pc compared with August 2022.

Prices in restaurants and hotels also rose significantly in August, as did the cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Education and transport were the only sectors that saw a price fall compared to August 2022, thanks to lower third level education costs and diesel and petrol prices.

Prices also rose in the month between July and August, by 0.7pc, the CSO said, on the back of clothing, footwear, housing and utilities costs.

The price of housing and utilities was inflated by a rise in the cost of home heating oil, mortgage interest repayments and rents, the CSO said.

Transport costs are likely to rise again in future, as excise duty on petrol and diesel went up this month and are set to rise further next month.

But more than one million households are set to get a break after Electric Ireland said today it would cut its electricity and gas prices.