Irish prices rose to a near 40-year high of 8.2pc in May, according to an EU flash estimate.

The figure was slightly above the eurozone average and follows a year-on-year price hike of 7.3pc in April, measured by the EU’s harmonised index of consumer prices.

Prices in the 19-member currency zone surged by a new record 8.1pc in May, up from 7.4pc in April, with energy prices responsible for well over a third of the hike.

Food prices were up 7.5pc, while core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose by 3.8pc, almost double the EU’s 2pc target.

There are no details on the breakdown of the Irish inflation figure. The Central Statistics Office will publish its estimates later in June.

The last time the consumer price index was above 8pc was the third quarter of 1984, when the index was published every three months.

The news comes after French, German and Spanish inflation hit all-time highs this week, heaping pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to lift interest rates more aggressively from this summer.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper this week that interest rates will rise gradually “in units of 25 basis points” if they move in July and September.

He said that central bankers would “have to make the case for moving more strongly than this”.

The ECB will gather on June 9 in The Netherlands for its next rate-setting meeting, though the first rate rise is not expected until July.

Despite rising prices, the Irish economy is expected to power ahead this year and next, growing at almost twice the rate in the rest of the EU, while unemployment is at record lows.

The European Commission expects 5.4pc growth this year – lower than the 6.4pc predicted by the Government in April – and 4.4pc in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund is more upbeat, predicting a 6pc expansion in gross domestic product this year – which includes the activities of multinationals - and 5pc in 2023.

The Fiscal Council, the State’s budget watchdog, said this week that growth could be hit by higher inflation, if it feeds through to wages and further price rises.

In its latest fiscal assessment report, it said the Government was running out of money to fund to offset the rising cost of living for public sector workers, pensioners and welfare recipients, and would need to raise taxes or cut costs in other areas from 2023.

The Irish Independent reported last week that new childcare subsidies and public transport fare reductions are expected to be cornerstones of a new cost-of- living package for next year’s Budget.

Reduced health costs, at both hospital and pharmacy level, will also be aimed for in Budget 2023, and there is a determination to reduce third-level education costs.