Irish prices rose by 6.7pc in the year to March on the back of soaring transport, housing and energy costs, as the war in Ukraine drags on.

It is the largest spike in the consumer price index in more than two decades.

The more than one-point rise is the largest increase since November 2000, when inflation was at 7pc, the Central Statistics Office said.

Annual inflation was 5.6pc in February, according to the CPI, and 5.7pc according to the EU’s harmonised index.

Transport costs rose 18.7pc in March, with housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels up 17.4pc. Alcohol and tobacco prices rose 7pc.

Only ‘miscellaneous’ goods and services and the price of clothing and education fell slightly in the month, compared to March 2021.

Consumer prices rose by 1.9pc between February 2022 and March 2022, the largest monthly increase since the index began in 1997, the CSO said.

Irish prices surged to 6.9pc in March, according to the EU’s harmonised index, which was published last week. Prices in the 19-member eurozone rose 7.5pc.

KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes predicts inflation could climb to more than 7pc in April, putting pressure on the Government to publish a mini budget.

The Taoiseach ruled out a mini budget earlier this week.

The Central Bank this week cut its growth forecasts for the Irish economy, on the back of spiking inflation and the war in Ukraine.

It now expects the domestic economy to expand by 4.8pc in 2022, instead of the 7pc it had predicted just three months ago.

The Bank sees consumer prices increasing by an average of 6.5pc over the course of 2022, up from an earlier forecast of 4.5pc.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) expects inflation to peak at around 8.5pc by this summer and average 6.7pc for 2022.

The ESRI has also warned that growing job vacancies could push wages up higher, with average earnings growth hitting 4.8pc in 2021. However, earnings are so far unlikely to outpace inflation.

Data from jobs site Indeed shows the jobs market is buoyant, with Irish job postings up 60pc on April 1, compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020.

“With the cost of living rising, employers are bracing themselves for growing wage demands,” said Indeed economist Pawel Adrjan. “It remains to be seen to what extent workers will look to be compensated for the rising cost of living.”

CSO data earlier this week showed the unemployment rate rose slightly in March to 5.5pc, from 5.2pc in February, as the pandemic unemployment payment ended.

The Central Bank forecasts unemployment is to decline to 5pc by 2024.

A survey of 152 chief financial officers by consulting firm EY shows 57pc of Irish-based firms believe talent is a top challenge to growth this year.

However, CFOs still forecast an average growth rate of 12pc, despite inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Growth will be driven by people and talent, according to a majority (36pc) of respondents.