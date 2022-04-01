Irish prices surge almost 7pc in March as Russia-Ukraine war sparks energy crisis

Irish prices surged by more than a point to 6.9pc in March, according to a flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency today, as eurozone prices rose 7.5pc.

Inflation in Ireland was 5.7pc in February, according to the EU’s harmonised indicator (5.6pc according to the Irish consumer price index), hitting 5.9pc in the eurozone the same month.

KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said price hikes here are likely down to energy costs, mirroring a trend in the rest of the 19-member single currency zone.

He said Irish inflation could “climb over 7pc in April”, putting pressure on the Government to intervene once again to help those on social welfare and stem wage inflation.

“We may be also seeing signs of some broadening of price pressures as higher energy costs feed into higher prices in other areas,” Mr Hughes said.

“How high they go depends heavily on global fuel prices, but a further uplift is already baked in.

“These numbers add significantly to pressure on the Irish government for a ‘mini-budget’ both to cushion those least able to deal with the surge in prices and to be seen to act to lessen the threat of a domestic wage-price spiral.”

The Economic and Social Research Institute has predicted prices here could rise as high as 8.5pc by the summer, and recently trimmed its economic growth forecast as a result of the turmoil in Ukraine.

Irish inflation is below the eurozone average, which soared to 7.5pc in March, a new euro era high.

Eurozone energy prices rose by 44.7pc in the month, up from 32pc in February, with food, alcohol and tobacco up 5pc, compared with 4.2pc in February.

Underlying inflation, excluding volatile energy and food prices, was at 3pc in March, above the European Central Bank’s 2pc target.

In the Netherlands, inflation spiked to 11.9pc last month, with double digit price rises also recorded in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Price rises in Belgium, Spain and Slovakia were also nearing 10pc.

ING Bank’s senior eurozone economist Bert Colijn said inflation in the 19-member currency zone could rise to double digits if the Ukraine war drags on.

Higher wages will feed into prices "somewhat quicker” as a result of the war, he said, while Covid lockdowns in China are causing supply disruptions to flare up again, driving up costs even further.

He predicts eurozone inflation will average 6pc or higher this year, compared to the European Central Bank’s most recent forecast of 5.1pc, and putting pressure on the ECB to raise interest rates.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put added pressure on energy, food and metals prices.

Oil prices slid below $100 a barrel in Friday as the US ordered an unprecedented release of strategic reserves to tame rampant prices.

Natural gas prices fell after jumping as much as 5.6pc earlier on Friday on fears about Russia's threat to shift payment for its energy supplies to roubles.

The European Commission raided Russian gas companies in Germany this week over accusations that Mr Putin has been holding back supplies since last year, despite rising demand in Europe.

Irish consumers could face even further energy price rises as a result of the volatility, following Electric Ireland’s recent electricity and gas price hikes, which take effect in May, and Bord Gáis hikes due to start on April 25.