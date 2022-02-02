Irish prices rose 5pc in January, Eurostat estimates

Irish prices rose 5pc in January, year on year, down from a 20-year high of 5.7pc in December, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat.

KBC Bank’s chief economist Austin Hughes said the reason for the fall in Irish inflation in January is “largely technical and likely temporary” given the fact that the country was in full lockdown in January 2021.

The drop is “relatively small by historic standards and still points to a build-up in underlying price pressures” Mr Hughes said.

“The recent renewed pick-up in oil prices and announced increase in postal charges will add further to those pressures.”

The Central Statistics Office will publish its consumer price index later this month.

Inflation in the 19-member eurozone rose 5.1pc in January, Eurostat said today, adding to pressure on EU central bankers meeting this week.

The cost of energy and food contributed to the most to eurozone inflation last month, which was up from 5pc in December, a euro-era high.

Read More

Eurozone energy prices rose 28.6pc in January, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, with food, alcohol and tobacco up 3.6pc.

Core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy costs, actually fell slightly to 2.3pc, from 2.6pc in December.

Inflation fell slightly in Germany and France, but rose slightly in Italy and is now in double digits in Lithuania and Estonia.

European Central Bank (ECB) governors meeting tomorrow are not expected to raise interest rates to curb rising prices, although markets are pricing in a rate rise later this year.

Mr Hughes said the rise in eurozone inflation is significant, as analysts had expected a drop.

"This higher than expected euro area inflation may raise concerns that, in spite of recent comments, the ECB may find it difficult to avoid raising interest rates later this year.”

Minutes from the ECB meeting in December reveal governors admit price rises have gone beyond energy and will last longer than expected.

Ireland recorded the highest inflation figure since the Celtic Tiger years in December at 5.7pc according to the EU’s harmonised measure - and 5.5pc according to the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) consumer price index.

December price rises were driven by fuel, food, rents and airfares, while the cost of staying in a hotel and going out to pubs and restaurants also rose significantly as the economy opened up.

The CSO said petrol prices were up 32pc in the last year, with diesel up 36pc, with car owners feeling the price rise at the pump last week.

Electricity prices rose by 22pc on average, with gas up 28pc, and home-heating oil up 52pc, the CSO said.