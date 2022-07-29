Irish price hikes hold steady in July at 9.6pc – Eurostat

Irish prices held steady in July after rising 9.6pc in June, a flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency has found.

Eurozone inflation rose slightly 8.9pc in July, compared to a year earlier, up from 8.6pc in June.

Ten eurozone countries registered double-digit inflation in July, including two of the bloc’s largest economies, Spain (10.8pc) and the Netherlands (11.6pc).

German prices rose 8.5pc, up slightly on June, while France saw 6.8pc inflation.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia saw inflation above 20pc in July.

Eurozone energy prices rose 39.7pc, easing slightly from June.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices jumped 9.8pc, up almost a point on June, with industrial goods up 4.5pc and services up 3.7pc, both rising slightly on the previous month.

Underlying eurozone inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, was 4pc, double the European Central Bank’s 2pc target.

The ECB raised interest rates this month to try to tame inflation, risking a hit to economic growth.

But the bloc’s economy has held steady, with eurozone GDP expanding 0.7pc in the three months to June, while the EU grew 0.6pc compared to the previous quarter, Eurostat said Friday.

First-quarter growth was 0.5pc in the eurozone and 0.6pc in the EU, largely on the back of an unexpected spike in Irish GDP.

Data from the Central Statistics Office this week show the inflationary spike in Ireland is hitting older people, single people and local authority renters hardest.

Rural households are also being hit harder by price surges than those in towns and cities, the research found.

Ireland’s consumer price index - which measures a slightly different basket of goods than the EU’s harmonised index - came in at 9.1pc in June.