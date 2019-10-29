Irish PR Justin Green recognised for lifetime achievement award at San Diego event

One of Ireland's most experienced communications experts was honoured with a lifetime achievement award in international public relations at a prestigious event in San Diego.

One of Ireland's most experienced communications experts was honoured with a lifetime achievement award in international public relations at a prestigious event in San Diego.

Justin Green, from Dublin, is the first Irish recipient of the Atlas Award at the Public Relations Society of America in California on Sunday night.

Mr Green is the current president of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management, which is representative of the 280,000 global members across 126 countries.

He is currently CEO of Wide Awake Communications in Dublin, and is a previous president of the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII).

The annual event hosted by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) attracted a star-studded crowd, including actor Richard Dreyfuss, Pulizter prize winner and legendary journalist Bob Woodward and former President of Mexico Vicente Fox.

The PRSA has more than 30,000 members in the United States.

Debra Peterson, chair of the Accreditation in Public Relations said Mr Green was chosen for his devotion to the communications industry in Ireland and abroad for more than two decades.

"We are delighted to celebrate the outstanding contribution that Justin Green continues to make to our profession globally," she said. "Justin is a leader with great vision and drive who is deeply committed to enhancing world standards, education and best practices in public relations."

Mr Green said he was "delighted and honoured" with his receipt of the award, acknowledging his international work with the Global Alliance, African Public Relations Association, Public Relations Society of Kenya, Brazilian Association for Business Communication and the Public Relations Institute of Ireland.

"I am also particularly proud to accept the award as it reflects positively on our profession in Ireland which has produced some exceptional leaders," he said.

In Ireland, Mr Green worked as PR and communications director with music promoters MCD and contributed to the strategic implementation of visits of Pope Francis, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and US presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Online Editors