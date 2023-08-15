Irish pharma exports to US slide in first half of 2023

The value of Irish pharmaceutical exports to the US has fallen by a fifth in the first half of this year, compared to 2022, Central Statistics Office data shows.

Overall exports to the US were down 17pc in the first half, driven by a slowdown in the chemicals sector, the CSO data shows.

Exports to the eurozone and the EU, however, were up significantly in the first six months, helping to make up for the US shortfall.

It leaves overall exports down just 3pc on the first six months of 2022, at just over €102bn.

The US is Ireland’s single biggest export market and its second-biggest market after the EU, accounting for almost a third (29pc) of total goods sales in June. The EU accounted for 34pc.

The figures confirm a recent post-pandemic slowdown in the pharma sector, Ireland’s largest export sector, which the Economic and Social Research Institute predicts could drag down growth in the multinational part of Ireland’s economy this year.

Growth in the domestic economy, however, is predicted to hold up, with Ireland outstripping all of its European neighbours, as well as the US.

The CSO data, published on Tuesday, also shows Irish goods exports to China slowing significantly in the first half of this year - down by a third compared the first half of 2022 - thanks to a fall in sales of chemicals and transport equipment.

China accounted for less than 4pc of total exports in June.

Exports to Northern Ireland also fell slightly in the first six months of 2023, although food exports continued to rise. Exports to mainland Britain are up by around 9pc on the first six months of last year, thanks to chemicals, machinery and food sales.

Britain - England, Scotland and Wales - made up just under 12pc of total Irish exports in June, while Northern Ireland accounted for around 2pc.

Imports, meanwhile, have risen slightly in value compared to the first six months of last year, up 2pc to €69.4bn, thanks mainly to a surge in food, chemicals and machinery purchases from the EU.

Irish imports from the US and China fell in value in the first six months, while imports from Britain were broadly similar to last year, accounting for 14pc of total imports.

Imports from Northern Ireland have increased slightly in the first six months, with the country now accounting for well over 3pc of total imports.