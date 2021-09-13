Irish people trust EU more than they do the Government

Most Irish people view the economy in a positive light, but they trust the EU more than they trust the Government, a survey has found.

A massive 71pc of Irish people “tend to trust” EU institutions - the highest result in the 27-member bloc - compared to 49pc of Europeans, on average, according to a Eurobarometer poll of over 1000 Irish people conducted in early summer.

Only 41pc of Irish people “tend to trust” the Government, while a 52pc “tend not to trust” it. A majority of Irish people (53pc) also “tend not to trust” the Dáil.

The poll was conducted in late June and early July this year, before the controversy emerged over the appointment of former children’s minister Katherine Zappone to a plum UN job.

Almost all Irish people are in favour of free movement around the EU (97pc), while large majorities support an EU-level migration policy (81pc) and further EU enlargement (58pc). The results are way above the support levels seen in the rest of the EU.

A majority (58pc) of Irish people consider the national economy to be in a “good” situation, while the same percentage in the EU, on average, say their situation is “bad”.

Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Denmark have by far the most faith in their national economies, with well over 80pc of respondents in those countries judging their situation in a positive light.

Meanwhile, the bulk of people in Ireland (90pc) is in favour of the single currency, although Belgians and Slovenians registered marginally higher support than Irish people on the subject.

Ireland emerged as the euro’s biggest superfan in a separate survey in March.

Over 80pc of Irish people judged their household finances and job situation to be “good”. Both scores were at least 10 points above the EU average.

However, Irish expectations for the next 12 months are more muted, with less than 50pc believing the economy and job prospects will be better than they are currently.

Only 31pc of Irish believe their personal job situation will improve over the next 12 months, with 63pc saying it will stay the same.

And while 44pc believe the economic situation in Ireland will improve in the next 12 months, 34pc say it will worsen.

Health is the second-most important concern for Irish people, while it tops the EU list. Housing - cited by 59pc of respondents in Ireland - is still judged as the most important issue facing the country.

The two most important issues facing the EU, according to Irish people, are climate change and the economy.