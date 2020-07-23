| 15.2°C Dublin

'Irish people don't want reality to be sugar-coated - that means being honest when answers aren't there'

THIS WORKING LIFE

Cillian de Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, in conversation with Mary McCarthy

Spotlight: Cillian de Gascun shows Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris around the National Virus Reference Laboratory in March – Expand
Persevering

I did well in my Leaving, though I had to put the work in. I'm not from a medical family, but I enjoyed chemistry and biology immensely, so medicine seemed the obvious choice.

I was an only child and, while there was no big pressure, I observed my mum working long days and weekends in a solicitor's office and I just accepted schoolwork was important.

I went to Terenure College in Dublin and was quite sporty, playing centre in rugby - we won the Leinster Schools' Senior Cup in my final year, beating Belvedere, which was nice, and I would have gone into Trinity on a bit of a high.