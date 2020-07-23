'Irish people don't want reality to be sugar-coated - that means being honest when answers aren't there'

I did well in my Leaving, though I had to put the work in. I'm not from a medical family, but I enjoyed chemistry and biology immensely, so medicine seemed the obvious choice.

I was an only child and, while there was no big pressure, I observed my mum working long days and weekends in a solicitor's office and I just accepted schoolwork was important.

I went to Terenure College in Dublin and was quite sporty, playing centre in rugby - we won the Leinster Schools' Senior Cup in my final year, beating Belvedere, which was nice, and I would have gone into Trinity on a bit of a high.

It did come as a shock all of a sudden to be bog standard and discover the way to succeed academically was no longer straightforward. I found doing well at university much more challenging than school and I did struggle academically for the first few years. Thankfully, when we started our clinical years, things had settled down.

Pathway to virology

When I was in fourth year in college, I did a summer elective in St James's Hospital under Professor Fiona Mulcahy. She had previously delivered our lectures on HIV and that is what made me want to do virology. I learned so much from her - HIV would have been the big issue then and she made it fascinating.

I was not sure which pathway to take into virology so I went to Australia for 12 months after my intern year to buy myself some time.

Working for Queensland Health in Brisbane was so enjoyable my year turned into two - the system was run incredibly smoothly. I went from a 70-hour week in St James's to an 80-hour fortnight and it was hard to leave. The Australians really had the work/life balance thing figured out, and that's 20 years ago.

I came back certain on specialising in virology through microbiology, which involved going to London as there was no such training scheme in Ireland. Friends were starting to take up consultancies but I was in no hurry.

Medicine is a long haul and I was lucky to have the support of my family. Funnily enough, the most difficult time was probably near the end when I had finished my virology exams and my MD, and was waiting to have my training assessed so I could get on the specialist division of the medical register.

Because I hadn't completed a standard training programme, the process took a little bit longer, and I was in the UK and ready to come home.

I started my job with UCD in 2013 and have a good team here - I don't have to be prescriptive, everyone gets on with what they have to do.

Unease

Anyone in virology would have a low-lying concern at the back of their mind about a new global pandemic and this feeling would have intensified two years ago with the centenary of the 1918 Spanish flu - but nobody was predicting the exact timing of Covid -19.

I always felt we were fortunate with the make-up of previous pandemic viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) in 2003, influenza in 2009 and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) in 2012 - there was always the worry we may not be so lucky next time.

I believe as we continue to move further into the wilderness, changing natural habitats into agricultural land through deforestation, humans and farmed animals are going to be more exposed to viruses that have the potential to jump from animals to people. In my job, worrying about what can go wrong is unavoidable.

Cillian de Gascun has been front and centre of Ireland's Covid-19 response

Cillian de Gascun has been front and centre of Ireland's Covid-19 response

Receptive public

At the start I would have had friends and family on the phone looking to see what was going on but this has died down. People have educated themselves so well - I find this incredible - or else are completely sick of it by now, and don't want to talk to someone like me about pandemics.

In countries with the highest case-loads, the threat was often minimised and I think we have done a good job with being open. Irish people understood really well that changing our behaviour is all we have for the moment.

In theory, you learn all about what to do but you never know how people are going to react and I have been amazed at how well we have embraced public health messaging.

Normal times

Pre-pandemic, my routine was up at 6.30am or 7am to be in the office by 8am and aiming to finish by 6pm. Unless there's a piece of work I'm specifically working on, I'll try to stay off work emails then until the morning. The phone would always be on though.

My usual routine is dealing with emails first thing; organisational meetings would be held mid-morning; then I check into the lab information system (LIS) to follow up on any patient results; lunch would be in the office with the newspaper listening to RTÉ Radio 1.

Afternoon is more varied: perhaps more meetings; occasional lecture; answer correspondence; read/review a journal article; meet with medical trainees or MSc/PhD students; deal with clinical queries the days I'm on service; and authorise patient results from the LIS.

There has been a lot of Zoom and working from home over the last few months but, given the nature of my job, I've also been able to go into work. So while it's been busy, being able to go into the office and interact with colleagues has made lockdown less restrictive for me than many others.

In the spotlight

I am currently single and live alone, which is probably just as well as I've been working all hours lately and I imagine the dating scene will be quite different for the next while.

Cinema would be my treat to relax so I've been missing that, and I would usually read a lot, mainly non-fiction. The last book I enjoyed was 'Killers of the Flower Moon' by David Grann. I picked it up in Boston in November - which seems like another world now.

I view it as part of my job to get the correct information out there and it's always better to deliver the truth - Irish people don't want reality sugar-coated - but that also means being honest when the answers aren't there.

It feels bizarre for me to be in the storm, something I did not expect going into virology, but while I always get nervous before live radio or TV I do feel it's an important part of my role and I enjoy trying to bring virology to a wider audience. This pandemic has not been easy for anyone and I feel privileged to be playing my small part.