Irish online group CarTrawler taken over by TowerBrook

CarTrawler, an Irish online provider of car rental and mobility solutions, has been taken over by British private equity firm TowerBrook.

TowerBrook has injected a controlling equity investment in excess of €100m in the group.

TowerBrook Capital Partners is an investment management firm with in excess of $13.4bn under management.

In a statement today, CarTrawler said the investment will help drive the next stage of its growth, as the company strengthens its balance sheet during the current disruption to the global travel market.

Among the lenders that may be forced to write off debt in CarTawler is Bank of Ireland, which earlier this month confirmed to the Sunday Times that it is a creditor of the company.

Cormac Barry, CEO of CarTrawler, said: “This investment will allow CarTrawler to come out of this period of unprecedented disruption with a stronger platform for growth.

CarTrawler is a world-class travel technology player, with an exceptional workforce, tremendous intellectual property and strong relationships with our partners and suppliers.”

PJT Partners acted as financial advisor to CarTrawler.

Kirkland & Ellis, McCann FitzGerald, Liberty Corporate Finance, PwC and EY provided additional advice to the company and management.

Matheson and Sidley Austin provided legal advice to TowerBrook, and Morgan Stanley acted as their financial advisers.

Alvarez & Marsal and Boston Consulting Group provided additional guidance.

