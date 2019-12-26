Irish oil players dig deep to survive rollercoaster year

In Ireland, the industry also faced the challenge of increased regulation.

The government, under pressure over environmental issues, is said to be readying a ban on oil exploration and to want to scale back gas as well.

As it stands, new licences for oil exploration offshore Ireland are no longer being issued.

According to Job Langbroek, senior resource analyst at Davy Stockbrokers, the sector in Ireland is "quite challenged".

"Total has pulled out. These big companies want lots of acreage because they want to build positions. But one licence in a geological frontier for these big companies, if it isn't a success, that's fine, but if it is, they will want more and they have [now] no chance of getting more," Mr Langbroek said.

He added that the changes to regulation in 2019 mean it is "probably a watershed moment for the industry here".

David Horgan, managing director of Petrel Resources, did not mince his words when it came to increased regulation of the sector, describing this year as being "catastrophic for Ireland".

"Leo [Varadkar] went on his solo run in New York in September and that killed the [exploration] industry effectively," he said.

"The only way you could really sell investment in Ireland is if there was a supportive government. Once there is a doubt about it, it is really killed. It's all over," Mr Horgan added.

He said that one or two companies may run through their licences.

"It is a populist Taoiseach just going off on his own without any real legal basis or factual basis, not understanding the fact that oil and gas are all intertwined, not understanding that his proposed policy would actually increase emissions," he said.

Petrel Resources has now committed itself to Iraq and west Africa.

The stock market has responded well to the company's change of focus this year, with its share price having gone from just under a penny to 22p.

In Iraq, Mr Horgan said the government was "much more business-friendly".

"In terms of the oil contracts, it is much more pro-business now," he said.

"We were well-treated until about 2011, then we had to pull out until one year ago because they were demanding money and the [deal] terms were bad. Now, it is again open for business."

The company has also brought on board a new shareholder, who is "a Lebanese billionaire".

"He has worked in the Middle East for decades and that also helps our qualification, because we have to be qualified for the new business round next year," Mr Horgan said of the shareholder.

"The door is open again. The Middle East is unstable, but it always has been, and very good business is there to be done.

"The Iraqis have slowly managed to increase their production; they are one of the top producers again, with great potential. We will definitely have several attractive opportunities there."

In addition, he said the security situation in Iraq "isn't too bad". "There have been some attacks on American companies and some problems in the north, but in the main area we are working in, in the south, there doesn't seem to have been many issues or problems," Mr Horgan said.

"Our technique is we always hired the local community and that always worked well for us as a strategy because we never got attacked, and they were much cheaper."

He added that for Petrel, "there won't be production next year; we will have to shoot some seismic [surveys]".

"We have got a couple of projects that will come back to life hopefully."

While Petrel has found new strength and new horizons, a year that started out with great promise for Providence Resources did not end on the same high note.

Last year had been a significant 12 months for the company, with the agreement of the Barryroe Farm-Out with Apec, a Chinese consortium, being the most noteworthy event.

Under the agreement, the Chinese group was to have a 50pc interest in Barryroe - which has a predicted 311 million barrels of recoverable oil - in exchange for it covering half of the estimated $200m (€181m) in costs that were associated with the drilling programme.

Funding of $9m from the Chinese group was due to arrive in June.

However, after multiple delays, the Irish oil and exploration company - whose roots go back to 1981 when its predecessor business, Atlantic Resources, was formed by a group of investors led by Anthony O'Reilly - in October said it was ending its exclusive relationship with the Chinese backer, with the funds having failed to materialise.

A month earlier, it had tapped shareholders for $3.76m, to help cover the cost of redundancies and keep the lights on a while longer, and with it the fading dream of an Irish gusher.

Earlier this month, Tony O'Reilly Jnr resigned from the group.

A search for a new CEO is under way. But Providence has no day-to-day business and almost no employees.

It has assets, primarily its Barryroe prospect, off the Irish coast, where oil has been identified at a number of wells, but lacks the capital to exploit the finds.

Its share price has tumbled by more than 70pc since the start of the year.

Mr Langbroek said he would be "surprised" if Providence did not manage to get a CEO and a new partner.

"From what we know, Barryroe is a great project and all things being equal, it should still be developed," he said.

"The deal they had with the Chinese was a wonderful deal. It is a very viable project.

"It still needs to be appraised and that is the key; it needs a definable commercial plan.

"But you probably won't be able to develop that plan until you drill at least one, if not two, more wells."

Tullow Oil was another high profile casualty this year with its shares falling by 70pc in one day after CEO Paul McDade quit and the company lowered its production forecasts.

The move knocked £1.4bn (€1.6bn) off the value of the Irish-founded company in just 24 hours.

Shares have since recovered somewhat. However, they are still down by more than 64pc since the start of the year.

Worth more than £14bn at the height of its valuation, today the company is a shadow of those heydays, with a market capitalisation of £902m.

Irish oil men, pension funds and even the Church are among the losers in Tullow's share collapse.

The company is currently undertaking a strategic review, the findings of which are eagerly awaited by investors with publication due early in the new year.

Among the other Irish companies, Falcon Oil & Gas resumed drilling in Australia in October.

The company is focused on the huge Beetaloo basin prospect in the country's Northern Territories.

Falcon, headed up by exploration veteran Philip O'Quigley, has a 30pc share of the prospect, with the remaining 70pc owned by major Australian energy group Origin.

"All the preliminary data is very encouraging," Mr O'Quigley said in relation to the Beetaloo prospect.

Responding to criticisms of the controversial practice of fracking, he said a panel of experts had found that it could be done very safely if it was conducted properly.

"We and our joint venture partner Origin are very confident operators, who will operate to the highest standards," he said.

Elsewhere, PetroNeft, which was founded in 2003 by Dennis Francis, raised $2.12m in a share placing earlier in December.

The funds raised by the Russia-focused PetroNeft will mainly be used to cover costs associated with the company's investment programme next year.

The 2020 capital plan is aimed at a combination of reducing ongoing operational costs and increasing production, cashflow and reserves, "leading [to] increased asset value", PetroNeft said.

One way in which the company plans to reduce costs is through the installation of a mini oil-processing unit, which will enable produced oil to be refined into fuel for use in the field.

The cost of this project will be paid back in less than one year and is expected to reduce operating costs by at least $1 per barrel on PetroNeft's Licence 61, the company has indicated.

Meanwhile, for Kenmare native Bernard Looney, 2019 will be a year to remember.

The UCD engineering graduate, who grew up on a farm in Ashgrove, near Kenmare in Co Kerry, has risen to the very top of the oil industry, with the confirmation that he will take over the reins at BP in the new year.

These days, the firm is more than an oil business, investing in wind farms, solar power, biofuels in Brazil, green concrete, battery technology, mobile car chargers, a charging network and renewable alternatives to plastics, as well as a portfolio of other technology startups.

However, the company, which employs around 70,000 people, is probably more well-known for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon industrial disaster and oil spill within the Gulf of Mexico.

Mr Looney was part of the team under outgoing CEO Bob Dudley, who led a turnaround of the business in the wake of the catastrophe.

He took charge of BP's oil and gas production, or upstream, operations three years ago.

Mr Looney's role as CEO will bring a number of challenges. He will be charged with continuing to adapt BP as it transitions to lower-carbon energy under growing pressure from investors to meet climate change targets.

On the international front, the biggest news from 2019 was the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, which achieved a $2trn valuation in its second day of trading earlier in December.

Saudi leader crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has been instrumental in pushing the IPO, with plans to use the funds generated to try to move the country's economic dependence from oil production to grow other sectors of the economy.

Oil made a promising start to 2019 on supply disruptions and Opec+ production cuts.

But it unravelled as trade war fears and climbing US production renewed concerns over market imbalances, according to Bloomberg.

The 2020 outlook for crude prices looks dim, with stuttering economic growth set to curb demand amid a deep well of supply.

The United States Energy Information Administration estimates total world production of 102.29 million barrels per day (mb/d), up 1.4pc from 2019, and exceeding consumption estimates of 102.14 mb/d.

The main focus next year for crude will be the supply/demand balance, which points to a bumpy ride toward lower prices.

