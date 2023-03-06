Irish now shopping little but often to manage surging food prices

Grocery price inflation hit a fresh high in February as shoppers battled higher costs and food shortages last month.

According to research group Kantar, grocery price inflation rose to 16.4pc in the 12 weeks to 23 February.

In the same period last year, inflation stood at 2.4pc.

However, the pace of grocery price inflation may be showing some signs of slowing, with inflation up by just 0.1pc across the month of February.

In comparison, grocery price inflation rose by 0.9pc a month earlier.

However, the impacts of rising costs were still being felt by consumers last month, with Kantar reporting that average price per pack rose by 13.4pc as a result of inflation.

This contributed an extra €113.56 to each shopper’s grocery bill in February compared to the same period last year.

In response to skyrocketing food prices, consumers were opting to only purchase the essentials in store, with volume purchased per trip down almost 10.9pc.

However, this tactic led to a rise in supermarket trips, with frequency of visits up 7pc.

Overall, the continued increases in prices boosted the overall market performance in Ireland by €168.7m in the 12 week period as sales rose by 8.5pc, a growth driven by inflation rather than consumption.

Food prices are now overtaken energy as the fastest rising item across the European Union, according to the latest figures from Eurostat.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices were up 15pc in February, while energy price rises slowed to 13.7pc, according to the statistics agency.

Kantar also pointed to ongoing fruit and vegetable shortages in Irish supermarkets, with volumes down 15.3pc year-on-year.

"Volumes of cucumbers and tomatoes fell significantly by 17.2pc and 8.9pc respectively year-on-year, with these two products most impacted by shortages,” senior retail analyst Emer Healy said.

However, while volumes were down, spend on vegetables was up by €2.3m across the year.

Supermarket own-label brands maintained momentum last month as more shoppers continued to swap to cut costs. Sales of own label grew by 11.9pc year-on-year, while growth of branded products was more subdued at 6.1pc.

Value own label, typically the cheapest offering from grocers, receive the biggest boost in the past year, with shoppers spending €19m more on these products.

More consumers in Ireland are also turning to online shopping, with sales up by €8m in the year to February. Almost 18pc of Irish households are now purchasing online.

Dunnes Stores retained the top spot in the Irish grocery market, with a 23.6pc market share.

Tesco followed closely with a 22.9pc market share, with SuperValu rounding out the top three, with a market share of 20.8pc.

Discount grocer Lidl holds a 12.6pc market share, while Aldi has an 11.7pc share.