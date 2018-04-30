Irish Nationwide inquiry adjourned as Micheal Fingleton too unwell to attend

AN inquiry into alleged regulatory breaches at the now defunct Irish Nationwide Building Society was adjourned today after the lender’s former head, Michael Fingleton, said he was too unwell to attend.

The inquiry, which is investigating alleged regulatory breaches at INBS, was due to hear from the former regulator, Patrick Neary.

However attendees were told by the inquiry’s chairwoman, Marian Shanley, that hearings would have to be suspended until later this week due to Mr Fingleton’s poor health. The ex-chief executive of INBS was also unwell earlier this year, resulting in a six-week delay to the inquiry and forcing the rescheduling of more than 20 witnesses called to give evidence.

Mr Fingleton, who turned 80 in January, has opted represent himself at the inquiry, rather than engage a legal representative. The Society’s former finance director, Stan Purcell, has also elected to represent himself. Michael Walsh, the former chairman of INBS was excluded from the inquiry in February, as part of a settlement reached with the Central Bank of Ireland, which resulted in a fine of €20,000. Mr Walsh, a former professor of banking and finance was also disqualified from managing any regulated financial service provider for three years after admitting breaches of financial services law to the Central Bank.

The inquiry was established in 2015. Public hearings began in December with the first phase of the examinations focused on whether the society’s credit committee failed to adhere to internal policies, including the lack of proper reviews of cases of large commercial loan arrears as well as exposure to specific sectors or customers, or issues raised by internal audit, outside advisers or regulators.

