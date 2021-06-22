Irish Nationwide executive banned for breaking banking rules

The Central Bank has banned former Irish Nationwide (INBS) senior executive Gary McCollum and fined him €200k for breaches of banking regulations during the Celtic Tiger.

Mr McCollum was disqualified from holding a management position in a regulated financial services provider for 15 years for breaches of laws governing commercial lending and credit risk between 2004 and 2008, the Central Bank said.

Mr McCollum was the building society’s UK head of commercial lending and UK branch manager in Belfast and London during that period, when INBS advanced billions of pounds to developers and property investors without any proper scrutiny

A Central Bank inquiry into regulatory breaches at INBS detailed the vast amounts funnelled through the organisation's UK offices while being overseen by the now-defunct lender's credit committee.

Mr McCollum, whose legal name is William Garfield McCollum, admitted to significant failures to stick to the building society’s own policies on commercial lending and credit risk, resulting in poor risk management, ineffective governance and high-risk lending.

Mr McCollum oversaw a push by INBS into commercial lending that more than doubled the building society’s exposure to that sector in just four years, the Central Bank said.

The expansion into that area and away from the lender’s traditional area of expertise in residential mortgages led to insufficient checks and balances and a systemic failure to follow correct procedures.

Irish Nationwide was taken into State ownership in 2011 – and ultimately liquidated - after requiring €5.4bn in public support to cope with catastrophic loan losses in its commercial book.

The inquiry, which started more than three years ago, covers the actions of five former INBS senior managers: Mr McCollum, Mr Purcell, former head of commercial lending Tom McMenamin, former chairman Michael Walsh, and former chief executive Michael Fingleton.

Mr Walsh and Mr McMenamin have settled their case with the Central Bank. Mr Fingleton’s involvement with the Inquiry was permanently stayed following an application based on medical grounds.

John S Purcell, a former finance director at the building society, is the last remaining person from INBS management who is alleged to have participated in the commission of suspected prescribed contraventions (SPCs) of lending rules.

In a statement to the inquiry in October, Mr Purcell denied that he had failed to follow proper lending procedures. He said INBS's credit risk policy was a set of guidelines to make sure loans met a minimum standard.



