Irish mortgage rates rise faster than rest of euro area – but only for existing customers

Central Bank deputy governor Vasileios Madouros says Ireland has been slower to pass through hikes in deposit rates than the rest of the euro area

Irish banks have passed on interest rate hikes on outstanding mortgages faster than in the rest of the euro area, Central Bank research shows.

However, they have been slower to pass on hikes to new mortgage customers and on household deposits.

Banks in Ireland and the rest of the 20-country euro zone have been quickest to pass on rate hikes to business customers - on loans and deposits - the Central Bank said in an economic letter on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank has raised rates nine times, with its main borrowing rate now at 4.25pc and the key deposit rate at 3.75pc.

The ECB is mulling a 10th hike ahead of a meeting on September 14 as it battles to bring inflation down to its 2pc target.

Eurozone inflation failed to fall in August, sticking at 5.3pc. It rose slightly in Ireland, to 4.9pc, on the back of a rise in energy prices.

The fact that rates have risen faster for older mortgages in Ireland is due to the large number of tracker loans in the Irish market, the Central Bank said.

While the vast majority of people in Ireland (around 60pc, according to the Central Bank) are on fixed rate mortgages, around a quarter of borrowers are on trackers here (down from almost half of all borrowers in 2015).

Deposit rates have risen more slowly because Irish banks already have a strong deposit base - unlike after the 2008 financial crisis - and so don’t need to attract new customers.

However, the note does point to the fact that rates on term deposits - where you can’t access your money for a period of time - have risen faster than other deposit rates across the euro area.

Just 2pc of Irish deposits are held in term accounts.

Last week Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB upped their rates on term accounts, while the NTMA increased the rates it pays on State savings products such as solidarity bonds.

“To date, we have seen weaker interest rate pass-through in Ireland for deposits and for new mortgage rates compared to our euro area peers,” said deputy Central Bank governor Vasileios Madouros.

“Potential factors driving these trends include the relatively ample deposit base of the Irish retail banking system and the evolution of competitive dynamics within the market for banking services.

“Effective transmission of the ECB’s monetary policy to the domestic economy via the banking system is key for the fight against inflation.

“Given historical patterns, we expect the banking channel of monetary policy transmission to continue to strengthen in the months ahead.”