Irish mining firm Kenmare Resources reports ‘challenging’ start to year after record 2022

The company said in a trading update that production of ilmenite - its primary product, which is used as a pigment in paints and plastics - dropped by 20pc to 204,300 tonnes in the first three months of this year.

Production of zircon, used in the ceramics industry, dropped 12pc, while production of rutile - a titanium mineral - dropped 15pc.

The drop in production came on the back of bad weather, lower prices and falling demand due to higher stocks at the end of last year and rising interest rates.

“The first quarter was a challenging period for Kenmare, with operations and production significantly disrupted by a severe lightning strike in February,” said managing director Michael Carvill.

“Despite this, production guidance for the year remains unchanged, albeit towards the bottom end of guidance for ilmenite and rutile.

“While received prices are lower than the peaks achieved in 2022, they nevertheless remain near all-time highs.”

Last year Kenmare reported an 18pc rise in revenues from its mineral products to $498.4m, on the back of a 42pc surge in prices. The record results led to a 39pc rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to $298m for the year.

Kenmare Resources is a leading global producer of ilmenite, rutile and zircon, and operates one of the world’s largest ilmenite mines, Moma, in Mozambique.

Ilmenite and rutile are used to produce pigments for paint, plastics and paper and are also used in cosmetics, food additives, ceramics and textiles. Zircon is an important raw material to create pigment for wall and floor tiles.

Kenmare reported “robust demand for all products” in the first quarter, but said the global pigment market remained weak due to destocking of inventories and rising interest rates.

However, it said that in recent weeks, spot ilmenite prices in China and customer enquiries for ilmenite shipments have risen.

Global demand for zircon has continued to weaken, though prices remained stable in the first quarter due to production issues in Australia and South Africa, Kenmare said in its trading update. However, it reported “strong demand for its zircon products” this month.